Colombian Model Laura Sanchez H Flaunts Sexy Physique In Latest Instagram Photo

Instagram hottie Laura Sanchez H took to her page on Tuesday, January 7, and teased her followers with a new skin-baring picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a black cutout swimsuit that had a low plunging neckline, and as she turned diagonally toward the camera to strike a pose, she put her sexy figure on full display to tease her fans.

Laura wore her cherry blond tresses down, letting it cascade down her shoulders and back. She posed for the snap while kneeling in a swimming pool. The sun shined over her beautiful body, making her golden skin glow.

It is important to note that Laura’s daring swimwear had interesting cutout details that offered barely enough coverage for Laura’s modesty. As it has a low plunging neckline, fans were able to get a good glimpse of Laura’s sideboob.

The stunner wore a full face of makeup that included groomed brows, eyeshadow, bronzer, contour, a dusting of pink blush, highlighter to illuminate her face, and pink lipstick for her lips.

Within a day of going live, the snapshot has amassed more than 60,000 likes and over 600 comments where fans, per usual, drooled over her sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

While most of the comments were posted in Spanish, other admirers also commented on the picture in English and Portuguese. Other followers were not so chatty as they dropped heart-eyes and fire emoji on the post.

“GOD IS A WOMAN,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“So cute with a great body!” another chimed in.

“I didn’t find the right words to describe such a work of art wow!!!” wrote a third person. They added several heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“You are the most beautiful and perfect woman I have seen, completely in love with you,” a fourth commentator posted to express his admiration for Laura.

Two days ago, the Colombian bombshell updated her fans to a booty display on the social media site. In the snapshot, Laura rocked a tiny string bikini. As her posterior was focused in the shot, she flaunted her peachy buttocks to the camera, and her fans loved it. To date, the photo earned over 60,000 likes and more than 500 comments. In the backdrop, lush greenery, a swimming pool, cottage with sunbeds were seen.

Aside from the sizzling snapshots on Instagram, Laura is also an owner of an apparel shop called Shiny Concept by Laura Sanchez. She is also an Adidas Colombia ambassador.