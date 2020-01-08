Blake Shelton Announces Grammys Performance With Gwen Stefani

Gwen and Blake will sing their duet, 'Nobody But You.'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are bringing their sweet love story to the Grammy Awards stage. On Tuesday, Blake took to Instagram to announce that he and Gwen are going to perform their duet, “Nobody But You,” during the awards show.

Blake was pictured solo in the photo that accompanied his post. The country singer rocked a black denim jacket over a dark teal button-up shirt that featured a grid pattern. Hair product had been used to tame The Voice star’s salt and pepper mane. Blake was leaning up against a brick wall. The blue-eyed crooner slightly furrowed his brow and gazed into the camera with an intense look on his scruff-covered face.

The promotional Instagram photo identified Blake as a “Grammy Performer” in bright pink letters. In the caption of his post, the “God’s Country” singer combined his duet performance announcement with a romantic message for Gwen. Using the title of their love song, he informed the No Doubt frontwoman that there’s nobody he’d rather share the Grammys stage with.

Blake also encouraged his 3.4 million Instagram followers to tune in to the awards show on Tuesday, January 26 to watch him and Gwen perform “Nobody But You” live.

Blake’s big Grammys news was met with plenty of enthusiasm from his faithful fans. They took to the comments section of his post to share their excitement over his upcoming performance with Gwen.

“This is so great! Can’t wait to see you two perform this beautiful song!” wrote one fan.

“Always love you and Gwen together,” another admirer remarked. “You guys are the Best.”

“There’s never been a song that’s stuck in my head like this one. And I love it! Can’t wait to see you guys sing it on stage even if it’s through my tv!!!!!” a third commenter gushed.

A few of Blake’s followers also suggested that he should make his night at the Grammys with Gwen even more memorable by getting down on one knee during the awards show.

‘Omg… Your performance together will be magical! Just think Blake, perfect night to propose to your Queen! Just sayin,” read one response to his post.

Blake earned one Grammy nod this year, but it wasn’t for “Nobody But You.” His hit song, “God’s Country,” was nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, “Nobody But You” was originally supposed to be a solo song. However, Blake said that he decided that the tune needed Gwen on it” shortly before he headed to the studio to record it. The results were “magic,” and the song was one of the tracks included on Blake’s recently released album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country.