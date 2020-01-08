Hope Beel Flashes Sideboob In An Orange Bikini: ‘Ready To Be Back On The Beach’

The fitness model rocked a two-piece with eye-catching trim.

Hope Beel flaunted her fit physique in a uniquely-designed, vibrant bikini during a trip to Turks and Caicos. On Tuesday, the fitness model took to Instagram to express her love for the seaside with a sizzling swimsuit snapshot.

The 30-year-old Texan hottie was photographed wearing a bright orange bikini with thick shoulder straps that extended down over her chest to create her top’s cups. The straps only widened slightly on the bust, so Hope’s voluptuous cleavage was spilling out of the sides of her top. Some of the skin that she was flashing was quite a few shades lighter than the rest of her tan body, so she had clearly been rocking a bikini with a much different design during previous sun-bathing sessions.

Hope’s top also featured a thick elastic band underneath the bust. It was decorated with a funky black and white geometric pattern. The waistband of her mid-rise bikini bottoms was constructed out of a matching band, which slightly dipped down on Hope’s stomach. The garment’s design drew attention to the impressive size difference between her tiny waist and shapely hips, and it helped showcase her washboard abs. The patterned waistband was so thick that a small triangle of orange fabric was all that was needed to complete the front of Hope’s bottoms.

The social media sensation was wearing her thick, dark tresses in damp, beachy waves. Her hair had been swept to the right side, and Hope was pictured reaching up with her right hand to presumably keep it from falling in her face.

The model’s beauty look included a bright coral lip, brown eye shadow, and a dark, perfectly sculpted brow. Hope’s short, pointed fingernails were painted orange-red to complement her bikini and her lip color.

Hope’s geotag revealed that the location of her photo as a beach in Turks and Caicos. The stunning background of the snap included dazzling white sand, azure water, and a bright blue sky.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Hope revealed that she wanted to spend some more time soaking up the sun near the surf, and her 1.2 million followers seemed to agree that the beach is one of the best places for the model to be.

“You are a highlight on the beach,” read one response to her post.

“Too much hotness!!!” gushed another fan.

“Your skin is beautiful, the perfect amount of bronze,” remarked a third admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope’s Christmas gift to her fans was another revealing photo that she snapped during her vacation in Turks and Caicos. To celebrate the holiday season, she flashed some underboob in a festive red crop top, which she paired with a tiny thong bikini bottom.