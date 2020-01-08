‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Jack Regrets His Choices

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, January 8, bring a clash between Victor and Adam while Abby doles out some advice. Plus, Jack realizes that his support of Theo may have been too hasty.

Victor (Eric Braeden) warns Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam wants to make sure Victor doesn’t leave him or Connor (Judah Mackey) out of the Newman family events. Even though Adam and Victor don’t get along well, Connor loves his grandpa, and they have a sweet relationship. Adam is afraid that because Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) broke up with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and is living with him and Connor that somehow they might all be excluded.

While Victor indeed intends to continue his relationship with Connor, The Mustache warns his son against Chelsea. He reminds Adam that Chelsea is technically on the rebound and that she’s a con and a thief. Adam doesn’t take kindly to his dad’s advice, though, and their truce might not last very long.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) gets advice from Abby (Melissa Ordway). Devon’s inheritance is still missing, and Colin (Tristan Rogers) was the one who took it. Can is supposedly looking for Colin, but he hasn’t found his father or Katherine Chancellor’s fortune. Plus, there’s the strange situation with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) sticking around Genoa City even though she was supposedly conned by Colin too.

Abby advises Devon to reconsider having Cane looking for Colin — after all, Cane is Colin’s son. Devon understands what his business partner tells him, and he has plenty of other people involved in the search for his missing inheritance. As for Abby, Devon wonders about Amanda staying at the Grand Phoenix, but Abby thinks Amanda is a model guest, so she’s not concerned.

Finally, Jack’s (Peter Bergman) support for Theo (Tyler Johnson) backfires. Jack immediately welcomed Theo into the family as well as Jabot after learning about Dina’s illegitimate child. Kyle (Micheal Mealor) warned his dad against Theo, but Jack didn’t want to hear it. However, Theo is working to take down Kyle, which isn’t good for Jack personally or professionally.

When Jack throws Kyle a surprise birthday party at Jabot, Theo is conspicuously absent. He ends up crashing the party, though, and Kyle and Theo snark at each other as they usually do. Theo has some bragworthy news, though, and while Kyle isn’t exactly thrilled by the “gift,” Jack thinks that it’s overall a good thing for the family cosmetics business.