Sommer Ray Shows Off Curves In Colorful High-Cut Booty Shorts For Cheeky New Photos

Fitness model Sommer Ray showed why she’s considered “body goals” by many of her fans with the newest photo series on her Instagram page. In the two-photo update, the brunette beauty flaunted her toned derriere in a pair of high-cut colorful pair of booty shorts. She paired the eye-catching paints with a gray sports bra and bright yellow socks tucked into multicolored sneakers. She swept her brown locks into a high ponytail kept in place by a gold scrunchie.

The first photo captured the 23-year-old stunner leaning forward with one leg in the air as she held on to a weight machine to maintain her balance. The second photo saw her strike a more conventionally modelesque pose one her tiptoes.

In the caption, Sommer revealed that the post was meant to promote her exercise programs on the Fit Plan app. She touted their benefits to her 23.7 million followers, suggesting that they’d be a great guide for anyone who had made getting fit one of their New Year’s resolutions.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated close 700,000 likes and more than 2,300 comments. In the comments section, several of Sommer’s fans praised her enviable beauty.

“My new year resolution is getting a girlfriend almost as perfect as you,” one fan wrote.

“New Year’s resolutions don’t last but I’d make it last with you,” a second said before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

But while a lot of the comments were expressions of infatuation, others thanked her for being their fitness role model.

“You give me inspiration everyday to workout and follow my goals,” a third admirer added.

Others also complimented her workout programs.

“Such an incredible workout plan! So pumped @sommerray” a third commented.

This isn’t the first time that Sommer has worn colorful workout clothes to promote her exercise plans for Fit Plan. She revealed the collaboration to her Instagram followers four days ago with a video of herself working out in a sports bra and biker shorts combo covered in a pattern inspired by the popular ice-cream snack Dippin’ Dots. The outfit is from her collection with the activewear line PSD. The bra retails for $25 on their website but the biker shorts appear to not be currently in stock.

The workout footage was intercut with clips of Sommer opening up about why she decided to partner with Fit Plan.

“My fans are always asking for workouts or what do I do and I just want to give them a really good, clean way to actually show them and teach them…” she said.