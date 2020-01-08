Ivanka Trump Shares Photo Of Secret Service Agent Wrangling Her Son As She Narrowly Avoids ‘Parenting Fail’

Ivanka revealed how Theo almost slipped past security on Air Force One.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s youngest son, 3-year-old Theodore, tried to disembark Air Force One on his own, as reported by The Daily Mail. However, the tot was apprehended by a Secret Service agent before he could make it to the long set of stairs outside of the presidential plane.

On Monday, Ivanka took to Instagram to share two photos of the moment that Theo’s escape plan was thwarted. In the first image, the little boy could be seen standing off to the side in front of the open door of Air Force One. He was looking determinedly at the red stairs outside. A Secret Service agent was pictured lunging sideways and reaching down to grab the little boy by the chest with one hand, preventing him from exiting the aircraft.

In the second photo, Theo was pictured laughing and grabbing onto the Secret Service agent with both hands. The man had one hand around Theo’s waist and the other on his left arm, and he appeared to be trying to move the tot away from the door. Theo’s older brother, 6-year-old Joseph, could be seen standing behind him.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Ivanka revealed how Theo almost managed to escape Air Force One. She explained that her daughter, 8-year-old Arabella, had been clutching a few melted M&M candies in her hands, so the mother of three was preoccupied with extricating the sticky sweets from the little girl’s closed fists. This is when Theo attempted his “stealth exit.”

Ivanka thanked the fast-moving Secret Service agent for grabbing her son and helping her avoid a “major parenting fail.”

Ivanka’s 5.4 million Instagram followers loved her post. They rewarded Theo’s escape attempt with over 205,000 likes, and they took to the comments section to share thousands of remarks expressing their amusement.

“Love this so much!” wrote former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Lol! If not for the photo, he’d say, ‘no, mommy, I didn’t try to sneak out,'” remarked former U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert.

“Mother’s all over the world can empathize with you. You are a great mother and we so appreciate what you are doing for we the people of the United States of America!” wrote another fan of the photo.

“It’s wonderful that the first family are human like the rest of us!!” commented a fourth admirer.

Ivanka and her family had just returned to Washington, D.C. after vacationing in Florida when the photos were snapped. Ivanka currently serves as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, but she has hinted that she might leave her job in D.C. for the sake of her family if her father gets re-elected in 2020. During a recent interview, she said that what will inform her decision is “her kids and their happiness.”