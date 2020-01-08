Fotis Dulos, Estranged Husband Of Missing Woman Jennifer Dulos, Charged With Murder

Almost eight months after Jennifer Dulos disappeared, her estranged husband has been charged with her murder.

Jennifer Dulos of Connecticut disappeared in May of 2019. Nearly eight months later, her estranged husband Fotis Dulos was charged with her murder. Fotis’ lawyer Norm Pattis confirmed his clients arrest on Tuesday and informed the press that Fotis’ bail has been set at a whopping $6 million. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for his arraignment, according to CNN.

This murder charge comes after months of speculation that Fotis and his ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis played a role in Jennifer’s disappearance. Troconis, who police believe assisted Fotis with Jennifer’s demise has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Her bond was set at $2 million. In addition to murder, Fotis also faces other charges including felony murder and kidnapping.

Another person who’s name hasn’t come up yet much in the press regarding this case has also been charged. Kent Mawhinney, a lawyer Fotis previously worked with, was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder. What role he allegedly played in this case is not immediately clear.

Even though it’s not looking good for Fotis right now legally, Pattis insists his client is innocent and that the won’t go down for his estranged wife’s alleged murder.

Details on #KentMawhinney the third suspect arrested today along with #FotisDulos in connection with the murder of #JenniferDulos more coverage tonight at 10 @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/AdaWt5CEOJ — Zinnia Maldonado (@ZinniaDee_TV) January 7, 2020

“I’ll be surprised if they can win it. Mr. Dulos contends he was not involved, and I don’t think the evidence will show that he was,” he said.

Fotis has done several interviews in which he insisted that he not only had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance but that he believes she is still alive. Law enforcement believes otherwise. Police have previously stated that they have reason to believe Fotis waited for his estranged wife to get home from dropping of her kids at school on the morning of May 24 and then attacked her by surprise. Investigators have not located her body but they have found significant amounts of her blood in her own garage.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fotis has not had access to his children since first being arrested in connection to this case. They have been living in New York with Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber. Farber currently has custody over the children. Last month, Fotis offered a message to his missing wife and his kids through the press.

“All I want to say is that I wish Jennifer and her family happy holidays and I just pray that they give my kids my love and my best wishes,” he said.