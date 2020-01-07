Instagram Hottie Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Her New Veneers, Almost Busts Out Of Her Strapless Top

Blond bombshell Alexa Dellanos is all beaming from ear-to-ear in her latest Instagram share, and rightfully so considering the stunner just got brand-new veneers.

“Can’t wait to share my veneers journey,” wrote Alexa.

She tagged her dentist, Dr. Kam Kamangar, in her caption and promised her 1.7 million followers that a video documenting her journey would be coming soon. Kamangar is a cosmetic dentist based in Los Angeles, California. He has worked with countless models to perfect their pearly whites. Even vegan influencer Tina Louise had work done by Kamangar. He shared a photo of the pink-haired beauty on his page.

As for Alexa, she showcased her gorgeous new smile by taking a sizzling selfie and sharing it with her many admirers. Not only do her teeth look flawless, but Alexa expertly applied her makeup to draw attention to her mouth. She painted her lips with dark pink lip gloss and contoured her elegant cheekbones with blush and highlighter. For her eyes, Alexa wore a voluminous brand of mascara and expertly sculpted her eyebrows. To complete her look, she straightened her long blond hair and left it down.

Alexa did not indicate where she took her snapshot, but the beach appeared to be reflected in the window behind her. Since she blond was likely somewhere warm and sunny, it makes sense why she wore a strapless top. Her stupendous breasts nearly busted out of the top, resulting in plunging cleavage. Alexa accessorized with a pair of polarized sunglasses, which she left pushed up on the crown of her head.

In just less than three hours, Alexa attracted the attention of thousands, racking up more than 22,000 likes and over 200 comments. The majority of her fans admired her beautiful smile and incredible beauty. Those who couldn’t think of something to say expressed themselves with emoji instead.

“That’s a smile that’ll turn my afternoon around,” wrote one admirer.

“Love that lip color what is it!?” asked one curious fan. They added heart-eyes and a double heart emoji to their comment.

“One of a kind incredible smile absolutely fantastic,” complimented a third person, inserting three rose emoji and three flame emoji.

“Wooooow very very beautiful dear friend how are you cute,” said a fourth person.

A few days ago, Alexa posted an equally provocative photo of herself wearing a bikini. Instead of flaunting her chest, she showcased her curvy behind as part of her new Booty Program. That photo accumulated over 111,000 likes.