Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Tease Big January Jam-Packed With Delicious Developments

The month of January is already off to a wild start on General Hospital and spoilers hint that there is plenty more chaos on the way. In fact, a new sneak peek hints that this month will bring quite a few shockers for fans and people can not wait to see how all of these tidbits tie together.

Nikolas has revealed that he is alive and General Hospital spoilers suggest that he will be at the center of a lot of the upcoming drama. A new preview posted on the show’s Twitter page, however, teases that there’s craziness on the horizon for just about everybody in Port Charles.

The caption for the sneak peek details that Ava will be seeking revenge and that she’s got some tricks up her sleeve. Ava should never be underestimated, and General Hospital spoilers share that the dynamic that will build between Ava and Nikolas should be quite enticing to watch.

Elizabeth pops up in this preview, but fans don’t get any real context regarding what’s on the way for her. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps do note that Nikolas’ return will impact Liz and Franco in some way, and viewers should learn more soon.

"I am about to have the sweetest revenge." #GH pic.twitter.com/sseIsev8GJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 7, 2020

Nina will be trying to figure out what comes next now that she’s split from Valentin and fans suspect she will continue to develop a close relationship with Jax. General Hospital spoilers detail that people will see a fair amount of Robert as the month progresses, which is always a welcome development, and something juicy will cause trouble between Jason and Jordan.

Michael is shown in this sneak peek too and previous General Hospital spoilers have promised that the baby swap secret will soon explode. Sonny will be trying to figure out what Julian and Brad were bickering about and soon Chase will find himself knee-deep in a Corinthos case of some sort.

Lulu will be fighting for Charlotte and General Hospital spoilers suggest that her romance with Dustin will face an obstacle due to someone from the past shaking things up. The Quartermaine family faces a big challenge, Nelle gets out of prison, and Laura will be faced with a crisis in town.

There’s more with Anna, Finn, and Peter on the way this month, and viewers will see Brad scrambling and desperate for Lucas to recover. General Hospital spoilers hint that Julian and Brook Lynn may grow closer and there’s more with that Shiloh memorial on the horizon too.

Now the secrets about Valentin orchestrating the Sasha situation and Nikolas being alive are finally out. That means that fans will be anxious to see the next big secret revealed, which is that of the Wiley/Jonah baby swap. General Hospital spoilers tease that the next few weeks will be pretty crazy and viewers will not want to miss where things head next.