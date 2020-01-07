‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brett Caprioni Talks Hookup With Scheana, Accuses Her Of Starting Drama With Max

Brett Caprioni is dishing on her relationship with Scheana Marie.

Brett Caprioni seemingly had a falling out with Scheana Marie during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

Following a sneak peek at the new episode, which featured Brett revealing in a cast confessional scene that he and Scheana “actually have hooked up,” he spoke to E! News about what went down between him and Scheana last year and accused her of attempting to create drama between him and Max Boyens, who she also hooked up with.

“I just felt like [Scheana] was bringing me in there to f**k with [Max’s] head for some reason, and I never intended that,” Brett explained of his initial meeting with his co-star at SUR Restaurant. “So, right off the bat it’s like, you know, that sh*t happens.”

According to Brett, he felt that he was being used to create some sort of love triangle storyline between the three of them and ultimately distanced himself from the situation because he didn’t want to be involved.

Nowadays, after experiencing drama post-hookup on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Brett and Scheana rarely speak. As he explained, he tries to be a friend but Scheana may not be on board with the idea.

“I don’t know how she feels ’cause I haven’t really talked to her recently. But when we do see each other, I always say hello. Respectful, you know, of course,” he explained.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will learn tonight, Brett joined the team of SUR Restaurant in 2018 as a bartender and during the first several minutes of tonight’s episode, viewers will see Scheana introducing him to Jax Taylor, who has been working at the venue since the show began in 2013.

Brett will be joined by new cast members Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, and Dayna Kathan on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, as well as by Raquel Leviss and Beau Clark, both of whom were upgraded from part-time to full-time.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brett’s new role on Vanderpump Rules isn’t his first bout with fame.

Prior to taking on his bartender gig at SUR Restaurant, Brett made headlines due to his since-ended relationship with beauty blogger Carli Bybel. Following their split, Brett confirmed he was single in one of his many YouTube videos, the majority of which are about fitness.

“I’m the type of guy that I’m not going to get into a relationship with somebody unless I know that it’s going to be for the long haul,” he explained, via Page Six.