Savannah Chrisley Stuns In All-Black Ensemble, Including A Fashionable Fur Coat

Savannah Chrisley rang in the new year with her man by her side. As those who follow the reality star on Instagram know, the blond beauty is never shy when it comes to showing off her amazing figure for fans while clad in some sexy ensembles that include bikinis and crop tops. In one of the more recent photos that were shared on her page, the bombshell sizzled in an all-black outfit that fit her like a glove.

For the photo op, Chrisley struck a pose in what appeared to be a lobby, with her man by her side. The beauty was all smiles as she leaned into her fiance, Nic Kerdiles, resting her hand on his shoulder. Chrisley put her amazing figure and her killer fashion sense on display in the photo as she rocked a tight black shirt, black jeans, over-the-knee boots, and a black fur coat while adding a pop of color with a silver buckle on her belt.

Chrisley wore her short tresses styled and also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. Kerdiles also appeared to be dressed to impress for the night out, sporting a pair of black jeans and a houndstooth jacket. In the caption of the image, the Chrisley Knows Best star told fans that she loves her fiance and there’s nobody else that she would rather spend the new year with.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her followers, racking up over 100,000 likes, in addition to well over 900 comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let Chrisley know that she looks beautiful while many others wished her a happy new year. A few more had no words and opted to comment with emoji.

“You both look so happy. Wishing you both continued happiness in the New Year,” one follower commented.

Loading...

“Omg! You look just like your father in this pic!,” a second Instagrammer added along with a red heart emoji.

“Omg! Y’all look like fraternal twins! But you’re looking great!” one more wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Chrisley stunned in another smoking hot look, that time in another pair of tight pants. In the shot that was snapped in San Diego, she rocked a pair of skintight black leggings and a tight-fitting gray hoodie. It comes as no surprise that the photo garnered a ton of attention for the reality star, racking up over 150,000 likes.