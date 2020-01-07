Bella Thorne Goes Topless Before Golden Globes After-Party

Prior to rocking a stunning white, paneled dress at a Golden Globes After-Party on Sunday night, Bella Thorne shared several “getting ready” snaps on her Instagram story, including a photo and a video of herself sans shirt, gearing up for the dazzling night out.

In the photo, she cupped her chest to shield her full bust from view, still showing a decent amount of skin.

Bella stared at the camera intensely, her chocolate brown eyes fixated on the selfie. While the actress-singer usually goes makeup-free in her more casual Instagram pictures, this time she went with a full face of makeup, which only accentuated her gorgeous features.

She wore black, luscious lashes that fanned out just below her perfectly arched brows. As she stared up at the camera, the lashes only emphasized the sultry look that Bella was serving.

She wore dark eyeliner on her lids and on her waterline, which was surrounded by a cocoa-red shadow. She sported just a hint of pink blush on her cheeks, enough to make her cheekbones pop. The makeup accentuated the freckles that dotted her face. Her full pout was filled in with a matte, dusty-rose lipstick.

Her dark brown locks fell down her back in a casually mussed style, a cascade of deep auburn with a pop of teal at the end that hung over one shoulder.

“In Style party,” Bella captioned the picture, including a heart-eye emoji.

The video was more seductive, with Bella sticking her thumb in her mouth and giving the camera a close-up look of her face.

Loading...

She also showed off her cascade of jewelry in the clip, rocking multiple silver rings on her fingers and her usual multiple silver necklaces, which included a diamond choker, a strand of pearls, and a large, diamond-encrusted cross that fell in her cleavage.

Her nails were lacquered with a deep ruby polish.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bella’s final look for the Golden Globes after-party was a stunner; she rocked a white, paneled dress with deep slits on both sides, showing off her long legs. She delightfully shared images from the red carpet on her Instagram, including a snap with her sister, Dani, who also wore a white dress to the party.

In addition to this topless photo and video, Bella regularly posts edgy pictures and carefree photos on her Instagram account, including topless shower videos, sultry bikini shots, and plenty of risqué outfit choices.