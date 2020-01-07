Jenna Jameson Posts Candid Gym Selfie After Declaring 30-Pound Weight Loss Goal And Return To Keto Diet

Jenna Jameson has revealed that she’s rebooted her gym routine days after she declared her 30-pound weight loss goal for 2020. In the mirror selfie posted to Instagram on January 6, the actress sat on a resistance ball dressed in a pair of black leggings and a loose-fitting top. Her bleached blond hair was swept into a messy top knot in the snapshot as she posed in front of rows of exercise equipment.

In the caption, Jenna admitted that she felt sluggish during her return to the gym, but said that it felt good to be active again. She also hinted that she expected her hamstrings to hurt the next day.

Jenna fans sent her lots of encouragement via the comments section and shared their own workout goals for the new year.

“You have been there before and you will survive,” one person wrote. “Good luck and train even harder tomorrow.”

“You got this! Best thing my doc ever told me was that our bodies aren’t machines,” another added. “They’re organic beings that ebb and flow.”

“Hurts in the beginning, but rewarding in the long journey back. Legs are my struggle,” a third said.

“Just enjoy every bit of pain, for it is extra happiness you will gain!” a fourth fan commented.

As The Inquisitr reported, last month, Jenna took to Instagram to confess that she had gained 20 pounds after abandoning the keto diet she once championed.

“I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur,” she wrote before stating that she was unsure that she would return to the popular low-carb regimen.

But Jenna reaffirmed her commitment to the diet in a subsequent caption that accompanied a photo of her curvier body in a strapless one-piece swimsuit.

In an Instagram post from four days ago, she made her new 30-pound weight loss goal public.

Although a lot of the comments under her most recent Instagram post were positive, one user questioned her decision to follow keto’s dietary restrictions and asked why she didn’t become a vegetarian instead. They also said that keto seemed like a “yo-yo” diet. In her response, Jenna said that she loved meat and insisted that she knew vegetarians who aren’t that healthy.

Another inquisitive commenter asked her for more details about her workout routine, specifically how many days she planned to exercise. Jenna replied that she intends to head to the gym three times a week moving forward.