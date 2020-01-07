Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Rocks Sleek Ponytail And Strappy Black Bra In Sizzling New Instagram Snap

Suzy Cortez brought some serious heat to her Instagram page again this week, and her fans are taking notice.

On Tuesday, the Miss BumBum winner shared a sizzling new snap to her feed that has her two million followers on the social media platform talking. In the photo, Suzy posed at Marco Antonio de Biaggi’s salon MG Hair Design in Brazil. She sported a sleek ponytail, which she indicated in the caption of her post was styled by Yuri Diogo.

Suzy’s flawless up-do was certainly stunning, but that’s not all that captivated the Instagram model’s audience. The babe looked smoking hot in an itty-bitty sports bra that did way more showing than covering up, sending her fans into a frenzy.

The Brazilian bombshell slayed in her strappy black top that left very little to the imagination. The number featured thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms — one of the many results of Suzy’s dedicated fitness regimen. Her voluptuous assets were left well within eyesight as well thanks to the garment’s plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Two more straps criss-crossed over her decolletage, drawing even more attention to the babe’s busty display.

The sports bra’s thick band clung tight to Suzy’s rib cage to highlight her slender frame. It cut off just below her chest, teasing a glimpse of her flat midsection and abs to her followers as well, who certainly took note of the impressive sight.

Suzy added a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings to her ensemble, giving it just the right amount of bling. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a light peach lip, dusting of blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also added a thick coat of mascara on her long lashes that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the social media sensation’s latest skin-baring look some love. The post has earned more than 5,000 likes after just three hours of going live — and that number continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Suzy’s jaw-dropping display.

“Too beautiful,” one person wrote.

“You have lovely eyes,” said another.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Suzy often dazzles her followers by showing off her chiseled physique in risque ensembles. Earlier this week, she did so again when she rocked a pair of impossibly tiny white shorts that left her pert derriere exposed almost in its entirety. The scandalous look proved extremely popular, and to date has racked up over 24,000 likes.