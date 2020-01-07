A Michigan Hairstylist Was Brutally Murdered By His Cannibal Grindr Date, Police Release Grisly New Details

Grisly new details have emerged concerning the murder of 25-year-old Michigan resident, Kevin Bacon, at the hand of his Grindr date Mark Latunski, reports NBC News.

On December 24, 2019, Bacon agreed to meet up with Latunski after meeting him through the popular gay dating app, Grindr.

Bacon saw his roommate before leaving home and told her he was meeting someone in Swartz Creek and would be back later that night. She was the last person to see the 25-year-old alive, as he did not come home that night. When Bacon didn’t show up to his parent’s house for Christmas breakfast the next morning, his family reported him missing.

Last week, it was reported that the police had officially charged Latunski with the murder and mutilation of the hairstylist.

NBC News has now obtained court documents from the Michigan State Police containing gruesome new information on the case.

According to the records, the police found Bacon’s body hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s home. They immediately arrested him, and he confessed to murdering the hairstylist. He admitted to stabbing him in the back and then slitting his throat.

The NBC News article quoted the testimony of Detective Sergeant James Moore as follows.

“Mr. Latunski stated he used a knife, stabbed him in the back one time, then slit his throat. Afterwards, Mr. Latunski stated he wrapped rope around the ankles of Mr. Bacon, and hung him from the rafters on the ceiling.”

Local NBC affiliate, WILX, further reported that Latunski also admitted to cutting off parts of Bacon’s body, including his testicles, and consuming them.

The WILX article goes on to state that Latunski had a run-in with the police the month before. A neighbor claimed he saw a partially-nude man wearing a leather kilt run out of Latunski’s home while screaming for help, his face bloodied. The man in question did not press charges, and the police concluded that no crime occurred.

Loading...

In 2013, Latunski kidnapped his four children from his ex-wife. The court eventually dismissed the charges.

Reporters spoke with some of the accused’s neighbors, including Art Turner, who said, “you hear a lot of rumors, what was done and this and that and you think ‘that couldn’t happen,’ but now we’re finding out it did happen. I can’t even imagine anybody doing something like that.”

Currently, the suspect is being held without bond. He will appear in court on January 8 and is expected to plead insanity.