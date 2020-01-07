Max Boyens Addresses Potential ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Love Triangle With Dayna Kathan And Scheana Marie

Max Boyens joined the 'Vanderpump Rules' cast for Season 8.

Max Boyens is set to make his Vanderpump Rules debut in the series’ Season 8 premiere later tonight and beforehand, the TomTom manager spoke to E! News about what viewers should expect to see from him on the upcoming episodes.

After Dayna Kathan, who is also set to be seen on the show for the first time tonight, was seen in bed with Max in a sneak peek at the new season before returning star Scheana Marie admitted that she, too, hooked up with him, Max told the outlet that he and Dayna are “fine now.”

“[There’s] a lot of emotions being poured out,” he explained on January 7.

Although Max has history with both Dayna and Scheana, he said that fans would “have to watch” Vanderpump Rules Season 8 to find out what exactly went down when it comes to the potential love triangle.

He then admitted that when it comes to mixing business with pleasure, doing so can make things hard. That said, Max has learned to leave the drama at the door when he begins his shifts at TomTom and has made a point to compartmentalize the romantic situations he’s found himself in because he doesn’t want his work ethic to be impacted by his entanglements.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, TomTom is the bar Tom Sandoval and Schwartz opened in August of 2018 with Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, who also own SUR Restaurant, where the series is based.

The opening of the restaurant was featured on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules last year.

As Dayna spoke to E! News as well, she said Vanderpump Rules Season 8 would be filled with “emotions” and “some messiness.”

According to a sneak peek, which was shared by The Inquisitr last month, Dayna’s relationship with Max began just as the new season began filming and shortly after their initial hookup took place, she broke the news to her fellow TomTom employees.

Looking back on her relationship with Max, which fans will see play out on the show, Dayna told the outlet that things between them happened organically due to their close proximity at the restaurant.

“I think when you get a bunch of hot people together and a bunch of people that are all really cool and you all work under the same umbrella, things are bound to happen,” she explained. “Like, it’s just organically what went on, you know?”