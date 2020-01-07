‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber Almost Quit Show To Reunite With Hannah Brown, Admits He Still Loved Her

During Monday night’s The Bachelor premiere, Peter Weber and The Bachelorette Hannah Brown shared a very emotional conversation. Viewers will have to wait until Episode 2 to see how this encounter ends, but Peter is sharing some additional context about how raw and real that conversation was during filming.

In a chat with ET Online, Peter says that despite thinking he was ready to move on from Hannah, he faced a difficult realization when she showed up as he started filming The Bachelor.

“Yes, [I was in love with her], I’m not going to lie,” he now admits.

Peter explains that the emotional conversation viewers watched toward the end of Monday’s premiere wasn’t planned. As they were filming that particular group date, The Bachelor star heard that Hannah was struggling and he went to go check on her. From there, the two of them opened up to one another and things got intense.

“I definitely considered [quitting the show] in that moment. I know that sounds absolutely crazy insane,” Peter admits, but he says that in that moment he seriously considered it.

What if Hannah had asked out Peter instead of Tyler Cameron after her split with Jed Wyatt was revealed? The Bachelor says that he’ll never know what might have been, but that he would have said yes at the time. From there, he would have passed on doing this season if the reunion had panned out.

Viewers will find out next Monday how this conversation between Peter and Hannah wrapped up. Of course, he didn’t walk away from The Bachelor and spoilers have detailed that Hannah does not show up again as he continues to film his season.

However, that doesn’t mean that fans aren’t speculating that the two may still end up together. The Bachelor spoilers tease that something unusual factors into how Peter’s season ends and he insists that nobody will figure it out. In addition, he says that he never would have anticipated things ending the way they did.

Does that mean that ultimately, Peter may decide that he’s still in love with Hannah and pursue her rather than present a final rose to any of his current contestants? He’s not confirming or denying that at this point. He did say that he’d support Hannah doing The Bachelorette again if she were single, but he hinted that she might not be.

“So, let’s pretend that yeah we’re actually done… She’s an amazing girl, and unfortunately, everyone saw what happened with her relationship… She deserves it more than anyone,” Peter explained.

Unfortunately, at this point, fans will probably get little resolution on this front. The Bachelor spoilers suggest that Peter will do his best to tie things up with Hannah during next Monday’s show, but everybody will have to wait and see whether that farewell really sticks.