Mike Pompeo Changes Reason For Killing Of Qassem Soleimani, No Longer Claims ‘Imminent’ Attack In The Works

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo now says assassination was retaliation for past Soleimani actions.

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States drone strike that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was necessary because the military leader had an “imminent” attack against Americans in the works. But subsequent reporting cast doubt on Pompeo’s claim, showing that evidence for an “imminent” attack was at best “razor thin.”

On Tuesday, Pompeo appeared to abandon his claim that Soleimani was about to launch an “imminent” attack, according to a report by The Washington Post. Instead, Pompeo appeared to say that the attack that killed Soleimani was retaliation for past attacks planned by the Iranian military leader.

“We know what happened at the end of last year in December, ultimately leading to the death of an American,” Pompeo said, as quoted by Vox.com. The death of that still unidentified American contractor in a rocket attack by an Iraqi militia backed by Iran and Soleimani was what led to the attack, Pompeo said, telling reporters “if you are looking for imminence,” to look at that incident.

But the word “imminent” refers to events in the future, not the past.

An “imminent” attack, according to national security expert Heather Hurlburt of the New America think tank, quoted by Vox.com, is commonly understood to mean “that the threat was unfolding right now and there’s no time to do anything other than to kill the person.”

REPORTER: Can you be specific about the imminent threat that Soleimani posed? POMPEO: "We know what happened at the end of last year & ultimately led to the death of an American. If you are looking for immanence, look no further than the days that led up to the strike." pic.twitter.com/yhqyNToZxd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2020

Even though Pompeo appeared to shift the Donald Trump administration’s rationale for the assassination of Soleimani, other administration officials on Tuesday stuck by the claim of an “imminent” attack — although appearing to loosely define “imminent” to encompass a lengthy period of time.

“I think it was only a matter of days, certainly no more than weeks,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said, as quoted by The Washington Post.

On Monday, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mark A. Milley claimed that intelligence indicating an “imminent” attack was “compelling.”

Loading...

But even on Friday, hours after the drone strike, when Pompeo first made the claim that Soleimani was planning an “imminent” attack, South Carolina Senator and Trump golf partner Lindsey Graham said that he had been “briefed” on the upcoming strike against Soleimani on Tuesday, when he was in Florida with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Graham’s claim also appears to indicate that urgency to stop an “imminent” attack was lacking, prior to the drone strike ordered by Trump on Thursday.

Virginia congressional rep Don Beyer also noted that Pompeo appeared to have completely given up on his claim that an attack was “imminent,” making the attack on Soleimani essential.

“The Administration appears to be completely abandoning their previous claim that the killing was ordered to prevent specific attacks about which they had intelligence,” Beyer wrote on his Twitter account, following Pompeo’s press conference.