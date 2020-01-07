Janet Jackson Takes Selfie With Hairstylist Who Styled Her Hair In Dreadlocks

Janet Jackson debuted a new look at the end of December and the star has been showing it off ever since on Instagram.

The “That’s the Way Love Goes” hitmaker currently rocks long dark dreadlocks, courtesy of Faux Locs London. Jackson took a selfie with Wendy, the professional hairstylist who helped the music icon reinvent her look.

In the close-up, Janet’s hair was worn down as Wendy also wore her hair in a similar style. Jackson smiled at the camera and flashed her perfect white teeth. She looked very happy with the results and had nothing but kind words to say about Wendy.

For her caption, the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper thanked the hairstylist for her work. She described Wendy as punctual, professional, gentle, fast and the sweetest ever. She put a black love heart emoji at the end and tagged her in the post.

Jackson geotagged her social media update, indicating that London had been the place where her makeover took place.

Wendy took to her own personal Twitter account to express how overwhelmed she felt over the situation.

“No one will know how much this means to me. I live breathe @FauxLocsLondon. I will treasure this moment for the REST OF MY LIFE,” she said.

Her tweet quickly went viral, racking up more than 4,400 likes and over 1,000 retweets within a couple of hours.

As for Jackson’s post, it also has been proven to be popular with her 4 million followers. In the span of four hours, her post has encouraged 46,000 likes and 875 comments.

“I love it! Fantastic job, @wendaciouss P.S. the picture of the two of you is so beautiful! I feel the essence of #blackgirlmagic whenever I see it,” one user wrote.

“I’ve never been more jealous of hair in my life,” a second person exclaimed.

“I am loving the look. I always love to see you with dark hair! You look AMAZING!” a third fan remarked.

“Oh my goodness, ageless wonder! I initially thought this was a throwback. WOW!” a fourth follower commented.

Jackson’s first selfie on Instagram was shared on New Year’s Day. The “Made for Now” songstress lit up the photo with her signature smile after being spotted at the airport in New York while rocking dreads for the first time. The image appeared to be taken on the very same day since she was wearing the same attire.