Larsa Pippen Gets Her Sweat On In Skimpy Bra & Leggings: ‘No Excuses’

Larsa Pippen, who is once again turning heads on social media, has been showing off her amazing figure in a sexy, workout-inspired look. As those who follow the brunette beauty on the platform know, Pippen has taken a page out of BFF Kim Kardashian’s book, regularly sharing photos and videos of herself, sometimes in insanely sexy outfits. In her most recent Instagra post, Pippen proved she could even make workout gear look sexy.

The video started off with the stunner doing squats. Pippen did not geo-tag her location but she appeared to be working out in an underground garage with a number of cars parked in the background. The reality star showed off her gorgeous figure in a pair of tight black leggings that hugged her body, showing off her fit legs and pert derriere. Along with the leggings, the model sported a tight grey sports bra that fit her like a glove.

She completed the workout-chic look with a pair of black and white sneakers featuring vibrant neon yellow laces while also showing off her beautifully manicured nails. For the occasion, she wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a high ponytail and she appeared to be pretty much makeup-free in the photo, letting her natural beauty shine through.

In the caption of the short clip, Pippen told her followers that there are no excuses to avoid exercising. Even though the post had only been live for a short amount of time, it had already earned her a lot of attention from her fans, racking up more than 16,000 likes in addition to 40-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let her know that her body looks amazing while others applauded her for getting her sweat on. A few more wondered why she was not working out in the gym.

“When the gym is overcrowded with New Years resolution goers…,” one follower joked.

“Why you workout in a garage?,” a second fan added, with a crying face emoji tied to the end of the comment.

“We get it in anywhere we can! 2020 all action no talking!!!!,” a third follower contended.

Loading...

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen showed off her fun fashion sense in another look — that time in a pair of fun pajamas. In the photo, Pippen held a cup of coffee in her hand and showed off her killer legs in silky pink pajama shorts featuring a unicorn pattern. She paired the bottoms with a button-up top and her fans nearly went crazy over the post, giving the update more than 12,000 likes.