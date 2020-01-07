‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Valentin Needles Robert, Carly Spills News, & Lulu Prepares For Battle

This has already been a wild week on General Hospital and spoilers detail that Wednesday’s episode brings plenty of additional drama. Valentin was arrested and Nikolas wed Ava, and teasers reveal there is more with these developments coming during the January 8 show.

Ava and Nikolas tied the knot at Wyndemere, but this is hardly a comfortable, trusting, romantic union. The two shared a hesitant, cautious kiss after exchanging their vows, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that they will both keep their guards up with one another.

The sneak peek for Wednesday’s show shares that Ava will awaken to a surprise. Someone, seemingly Nikolas, will be standing next to the bed pointing a gun at Ava, asking if that’s what she had been trying to find.

General Hospital spoilers haven’t yet revealed anything about how long this tenuous union will last. However, fans can surely expect plenty of juicy fireworks.

Valentin was stunned by the developments at Wyndemere and he tried to get away with Charlotte. However, he was cornered at the park and ultimately taken into custody. General Hospital spoilers reveal that during Wednesday’s show, he will be in the holding room at the PCPD and he’ll be verbally sparring with Robert.

It seems that Valentin will argue that Robert needs to do the right thing and release him. As he was being arrested, Valentin argued that it was Nikolas who should be locked up, but it doesn’t look as if he’s doing himself any favors here. Nina is clearly feeling emotional over her role in this, but not enough to step up to help him.

Valentin's life just blew up in his face. Is there anything left to salvage now that Nikolas is back and Nina has her eyes on the door?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @japastu pic.twitter.com/143kMmdS41 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 6, 2020

It looks like word about Nikolas will spread throughout Port Charles pretty quickly. General Hospital spoilers detail that Carly will spill the beans to Alexis and Sam during Thursday’s show. Naturally, they will be quite stunned by this revelation.

SheKnows Soaps indicates that something will have Carly annoyed during this next episode. In addition, Alexis will take issue with Sam’s actions, and it seems likely this is about Sam’s disappointing meeting with the probation officer. Alexis may wish that Sam had reached out to her for help, but fans can bet this isn’t an entirely done deal yet.

Wednesday’s show will also feature an enraged Lulu. She was furious that Valentin tried to take off with Charlotte and she is ready to fight for her daughter.

Lulu has the little girl for now and General Hospital spoilers indicate that she intends to keep it that way. She will angrily tell Laura and Nina that Valentin will never get near Charlotte again, but this will likely be harder to accomplish than she envisions.

What will come of Valentin now? Is there more trouble on the way for Nikolas or will he now be able to settle back into his old life relatively smoothly? General Hospital spoilers hint that there’s more chaos on the way and fans won’t want to miss any of the action.