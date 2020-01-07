Brazilian Model Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Figure In Ruffled Bikini In Oceanside Pics

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio looked fabulous in her latest social media share in which she wore a revealing bikini. The stunner uploaded a series of pics to Instagram that showed her enjoying some down time by the ocean.

Alessandra’s update showed her on a beach near a several rock formations. With blue skies above and the ocean behind her, she looked to be in a tropical paradise. While she did not indicate where the photos were taken, they might have been snapped on a beach somewhere near Florianopolis in Southern Brazil where several of her most recent photos have been tagged.

The beauty’s bikini top featured a ruffle along the top with thin shoulder straps. The skimpy bottoms sat low on her hips and had ruffles on each side. The revealing number showed off plenty of skin.

One snapped was a selfie which showed the model standing in front of the ocean. The close-up snap gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage.

Another picture captured Alessandra’s entire body as she stood barefoot on one of the large rocks. The snap showed off her flat abs and the curve of her hips as she stuck a pose. She leaned on one rock with her hand and gave the camera a smile while tugging at the chin cord around her hat with her other hand.

The remaining photo showed the model sitting on one of the large rocks. The hat was off of her head, exposing her wet hair. Her elbows were on her knees as she turned to look at the camera. The snap showed off her toned abs and legs as she soaked up the sun.

The beauty donned a straw sun hat with black trim. She also wore a pair of sunglasses. Her hair hung loose around her shoulders. She looked to be wearing little — if any — makeup. She added some bling to the outfit with bracelets and three necklaces, one of which had a crystal pendant.

In the caption, she referenced being an island girl.

Alessandra’s fans gushed over how stunning she looked in the pics.

Loading...

“You are an absolutely beautiful and incredibly stunning lady,” one fan wrote.

“So stunning!!” said a second admirer.

“Fantastic,” commented a third follower.

The model has been spoiling her fans with plenty of shots in which she is wearing skimpy swimwear. Earlier this week, she flaunted her figure in a different red bikini while enjoying a day at the beach