‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Is Fighting Ex-Boyfriend Andrew Glennon For Custody Of Their Son

Portwood and Glennon split in 2019.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon called it quits last year and now, they are reportedly headed for a custody showdown over their one-year-old son, James, who was conceived just months into their relationship.

According to a report from The Blast on January 7, the Teen Mom OG star recently filed documents in a Wisconsin court in hopes of getting help from a judge after accusing her former boyfriend of attempting to interfere with the scheduled time she has with her young child.

In her court documents, Portwood requested an “Injunction Against Custodial Parent to Prevent Interference with Parenting Time.”

As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall, Glennon filed for full custody of James after the longtime reality star was arrested for an alleged domestic attack in July of last year, during which Portwood was accused of pulling a machete on her then-boyfriend after they were involved in a heated altercation in the Indiana home they were sharing.

Following the incident, Portwood, who began dating Glennon in 2017, received three charges, including domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and a felony domestic battery. Months later, she was sentenced to two-and-a-half years of probation after striking a plea deal in the case.

Although Portwood was facing up to one year in prison, she was able to avoid time behind bars and has since been ordered to attend a 26-week parenting class, a batterer’s intervention program, and to turn in a mental health and substance abuse evaluation.

According to The Blast, Glennon has not yet responded to Portwood’s filing.

Portwood began dating Glennon after meeting on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where she was attempting to mend her relationship with her former fiancé, Matt Baier, who previously appeared alongside her on Teen Mom OG.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Portwood is rumored to have a new man — an unnamed 39-year-old — in her life after her split from Glennon. According to a report shared by The Sun at the end of last year, Portwood began seeing her mystery man months ago, after initially meeting him on social media.

In addition to sharing son James with Glennon, Portwood is also mom to daughter Leah, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley. As fans of Teen Mom OG know, Shirley moved on from his relationship with Portwood years ago and is now married to Kristina Anderson, with whom he shares another young daughter, Emilee.