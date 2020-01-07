Blond Bombshell Sarah Houchens Arches Her Back & Displays Booty In A Colorful Thong Bikini

Sarah Houchens went full blond bombshell as she posed in a colorful bikini for her most recent Instagram photo. The model published the update to her account on Monday afternoon.

In the sexy snapshot, Sarah arches her back and rocks a colorful bikini that boasted a letter X pattern. The front of the tiny two-piece was purple, while the back was a bright pink.

The scanty swimwear showed off the model’s toned arms, bust, flat tummy, tiny waist, curvaceous booty, and lean legs. Sarah stood with her hands at her sides and a sexy stare on her face as she curved her hands around her pert posterior.

The model had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and curled around her face.

Sarah opted for a full glam makeup look in the shot, rocking defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the style with a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush to accent her cheekbones, and a dark pink gloss on her plump lips.

In the caption of the photo, Sarah told her followers to hold on to their vision and trust the process when it came to their goals.

Of course, many of the model’s over 585,000 followers fell in love with the post, and wasted no time clicking the like button over 5,400 times while leaving more than 130 comments in less than an hour after the photo was uploaded to her account.

“Hold the booty, trust the camera,” one of Sarah’s followers joked in the comments section.

“It keeps getting better with you Sarah,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Love your hair in this pic,” a third comment read.

“Sell it girl! Your booty is looking extra amazing in this photo. Share your secrets with your followers. Inquiring minds want to know how you keep your body looking that good,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Sarah Houchens’ fans have become accustom to seeing her show off her flawless figure in racy lingerie and sexy bikinis. Of course, Sarah isn’t the only Instagram hottie who has been flaunting her backside for the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, TV personality Chanel West Coast delighted her followers when she posed in a white thong bikini while vacationing in Hawaii.

That post proved to be a big hit among Chanel’s fans, earning the Ridiculousness star more than 178,000 likes and over 2,400 comments in the first day after it was posted.