Lydia McLaughlin Shares Her Thoughts About Vicki Gunvalson’s Potential Exit From The ‘RHOC’ Cast

Lydia McLaughlin responded to recent rumors on Instagram.

Lydia McLaughlin recently responded to a fan who asked about the potential end of Vicki Gunvalson‘s career with Bravo.

Speaking to her online audience on her Instagram Stories in a post shared by iRealHousewives, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast members, who appeared on the reality series’ eighth and 12th seasons, said that while none of the series’ stars will learn of their fate until later this month, she can’t picture the series without Gunvalson.

“Thoughts on Vicki’s future on [The Real Housewives of Orange County]?” the fan asked.

“I love [Vicki Gunvalson] and I think she brings a lot to the show. She is real and honest and I can’t picture [The Real Housewives of Orange County] without her,” McLaughlin replied.

McLaughlin then went on to say that there are a couple of cast members who she would like to see fired from the series but didn’t say which of the women she was referring to. Instead, she explained that she would prefer if certain stars got the boot because they were “mean” and were dragging the show down.

Over the past couple of months, since Gunvalson revealed that she was not going to be returning to the show in a part-time role and would only go back if she was given a full-time position, rumors have been swirling in regard to what Bravo’s decision will be.

Prior to Gunvalson’s demotion last year, she had starred in a full-time role on the series for its first 13 seasons and because of that, many, including McLaughin, can’t imagine the show going on without her on the cast. That said, she believes that because she was around when the franchise was first launched in 2006, she deserves to be included in a “housewife” role and won’t have it any other way.

As The Inquisitr reported in November, Gunvalson told a packed crowd at BravoCon, via OK! Magazine, that she would “never coming back reduced again.”

Gunvalson then explained that throughout the past several years, she’s allowed Bravo to document the ups and downs of her life, for better or for worse.

“I have very much love for my franchise — a love for what I’ve created [and] a lot of love for my cast, we’ve been through hell and back. But truthfully, it’s our reality,” she said. “It’s what my life has gone through for the last 14 years. And it’s been some bumpiness.”