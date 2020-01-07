Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Responds Harshly To Her Dad’s Instagram Pic Of Rumored new Girlfriend

'Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife ... Is the lowest scum on the planet,' Lyssa wrote.

Lyssa Chapman, daughter of Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, did not respond particularly kindly to her father’s Instagram post showing a picture of him with another woman, who is rumored to be his new girlfriend, Pop Culture reports.

This week, the star of Dog’s Most Wanted took to Instagram to show a photo of himself with a woman whom he identifies only as “MOON,” thanking her for some unspecified reason.

For those not familiar, Moon Angell is a friend of the Chapman family going back decades, having worked with Duane and Beth in their Honolulu bail-bonds business for 20 years. She purportedly still manages the family’s merchandise store and is a “personal assistant.”

According to a companion Pop Culturereport, Moon is “rumored” to be Duane’s new girlfriend, although the evidence for their relationship, such as it is, consists mostly of Angell getting hateful comments on Twitter accusing her of dishonoring Beth’s memory by dating her widower so shortly after her death.

As of this writing, neither Duane nor Moon has publicly said anything about their rumored relationship.

On Sunday, however, Duane did post a picture of him and Moon posing together. And that was simultaneously enough to get the rumor mill churning again, as well as to catch the notice of Duane’s daughter.

In the comments, Lyssa made her thoughts known with a sequence of vomit emojis. However, commenting has since been disabled on the post, so it’s impossible for anyone who didn’t already see Lyssa’s response to know they’re there.

Meanwhile, Lyssa carried on her feud with Angell on another social media platform — Twitter.

Loading...

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do?,” she tweeted.

And though she didn’t name names, it seems obvious from context that she was taking a dig at Angell.

It’s a continuation of a war of words between the two women that goes back to at least December 2019, if not further. At the time, the two battled it out openly on Twitter, with Lyssa accusing the older woman of riding on her father’s coattails, and Moon accusing Lyssa of being an embarrassment to her family.

This isn’t the first time Lyssa has publicly carried out a feud with a woman in her father’s life. As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, back in May 2019 Lyssa and her then-stepmother, Beth, had a public fight, on social media, about the younger woman supposedly snubbing the older woman on Mother’s Day.