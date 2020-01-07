Abigail Ratchford Gives Fans A Behind-The-Scenes Look At A ‘Thirst Trap’

Hours after posting her latest sexy videos on Instagram, model Abigail Ratchford treated her 9 million followers with even more seductive clips on her Instagram story, these ones a “BTS look at a thirst trap,” she captioned one of the full-length body shots.

In the 13 short clips that Abigail shared, she can be seen posing dramatically from all different angles, giving her viewers an almost 360-degree view of her scantily-clad look. She wore a sheer white bra-and-panty set, the see-through, off-the-shoulder bra leaving virtually nothing to the imagination. The teeny, strappy underwear bared no fabric except for a carefully positioned hint of lace.

In the full-body videos, Abigail flaunted every detail of her toned physique, starting with her sun-kissed skin, which stood out against the bright white of the bra and underwear. Her taut, toned stomach was another focal point, which she stretched out and elongated multiple times. Her ample bust almost spilled out of the lightly polka-dotted top. She tugged at her underwear in the clips, adjusting her bra as well.

In several of the flirty videos, Abigail laid down on a bed and looked directly at the camera, giving her best sultry stares. The “Queen of Curves” also winked at the camera, stuck out her tongue, and pouted her lips.

As per usual, Abigail’s makeup was artfully applied: She wore black, flirty lashes with just a swipe of black liner on top of her lids, which made her huge, sea-green eyes stand out. A frosty white highlighter dotted her nose and cheeks. The apples of her cheeks were also brushed with a light pink blush.

Her pout was freshly glossed and shone brightly, the outside lined with a mocha lipliner, the inside filled in with an icy pink on the bottom, and a more coffee shade on her top lip. Her long, coffin-shaped nails were painted a ballet pink. Her voluminous black curls tumbled down her shoulders, past her chest.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Abigail is no stranger to posting sultry photos and videos of herself on her Instagram. Some of her latest posts include NSFW, bust-baring selfies, flirtatious videos of herself winking at the camera, and posing in a sheer, powder-blue bra-and-panty set. She has donned dozens of cleavage-baring bikinis, lingerie sets, and more. Occasionally, she’ll go topless or even completely nude. Still, those photos and videos are usually one-off posts.

This time, however, she gave fans a ton of content — 13 videos’ worth at one time — and she stunned in every single one of them.