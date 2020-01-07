Brunette Bombshell Katya Henry Flaunts Cleavage & Thick Thighs In Pink Underwear

Model Katya Henry gave her 6.6 million Instagram followers something to delight over when she decided to ditch her clothing and flaunt her curves in underwear on Tuesday. The stunner uploaded a series of selfies to the photo-sharing site in which she modeled a pale pink camisole and matching pair of bikini panties.

The snaps showed Katya on her bedroom floor. A bed decorated with a pile of pillows and a teddy bear was behind her.

The beauty’s camisole had a low-cut neck that gave her followers nice look at her cleavage. The top was cropped and showed off her chiseled abs. Her revealing panties were held up by two thin strings, showing off her curvy hips — and plenty of skin.

Two of the snaps showed Katya sitting on her feet with her legs slightly parted as she snapped the photos. One picture showed her leaning slightly to the side as she gave the camera a serious look. The other photo captured her as she touched her hair. Both of the shots showed off her thick thighs as she leaned back on her feet.

Katya was squatting in the remaining photo. She gave the camera a serious look as she snapped the pic. Her toned legs looked solid and strong as she balanced on her toes.

Katya’s hair was up in a messy bun with a few tendrils framing her face. She added a pop of color by wearing a twisted bandanna as a headband. Her makeup included dark brows, blush on her cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips. She also wore a pale pink color on her nails. To add a bit of bling to the outfit, she wore two dainty chains around her neck and a sparkly bracelet.

The post was a hit, garnering over 102,000 likes within an hour of going live. Her fans raved over how sexy the photos were.

“I need a woman like you in my life,” joked one follower.

Loading...

“Just a perfect woman,” said a second fan.

“you are so beautiful,” wrote a third admirer

“Wow wow, girl you like fire,” a fourth commenter said.

It’s not unusual for Katya to thrill her fans with photos that highlight her curvaceous body. Last month, she heated up Instagram with a snap that showed her in a set of black underwear. When she’s not flaunting her figure in underwear, her fans can usually catch her looking fabulous in sexy athletic wear.