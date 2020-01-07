Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Explanation Has ‘Too Many Inconsistencies,’ Says Former US. Attorney

A recent CBS 60 Minutes segment revealed disturbing new photos of the body of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and the orange sheets he allegedly used to hang himself. In the wake of the segment, former Utah U.S. Attorney Brett Tolman appeared on Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Tuesday to express his doubt over the suicide explanation that has been tied to Epstein’s death.

According to Tolman, there are too many “gaps and “inconsistencies to label the case a definitive suicide, which he believes prosecutors are eager to do in the wake of the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office’s ruling.

“It may be a while before we are able to put this to bed…and, this just makes it even more difficult,” he said.

Tolman believes that the key to the mystery lies in the two guards working at the time of Epstein’s death, both of whom were indicted on charges of falsifying records and conspiracy.

“It may seem like they are the scapegoats, and — in some ways — they are. But, they are the only ones that can piece together what occurred in those moments: why the body was moved against protocol, why there were so many monumental failures…”

Noting his experience as a prosecutor, Tolman said that he would be “really concerned” about some of the facts presented in the case. Tolman claims that his approach to such facts would be to “flush” them out with witnesses or “apply the pressure” to get such witnesses to talk and determine if there’s “anything more” happening.

“Because we want to know, when you have the highest-profile criminal defendant and you have the largest budget of any agency in the Department of Justice…you can’t keep him safe?”

Dr. Michael Baden has also cast doubt on Epstein’s alleged suicide and reaffirmed his beliefs during the 60 Minutes broadcast. Baden pointed to the broken in bones in Epstein’s neck, suggesting that such injuries were not common in suicides by hanging and more frequently found in homicidal strangulation cases.

According to Baden, he has never seen the three fractures Epstein had in over one thousand jail hangings and suicides in the New York City state prisons he visited across the last 40 to 50 years.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, no surveillance video showed Epstein’s reported suicide, further fueling theories that the convicted sex offender was murdered. In addition, numerous New York City officials have reportedly pushed for answers and suggested that the circumstances of Epstein’s death are suspicious.

