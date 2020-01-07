Donald Cerrone Will Allegedly Star In A Netflix Original Film ‘Spenser Confidential’ Alongside Mark Wahlberg

Donald Cerrone is allegedly set to star in a Boston crime drama called Spenser Confidential alongside Mark Wahlberg which will allegedly be released in early March on Netflix this year.

In a report by MMA Mania, Donald’s role in the film is yet to be determined, but it was reported that the film will have an MMA twist to the story, and it is possible that he will play a part in this area. Mark, on the other hand, will play Spenser, an ex-cop, who teams up with an aspiring fighter named Hawk, played by Winston Duke, to solve a double homicide.

In the same report, the upcoming film was directed by Peter Berg and is an adaptation of the novel Wonderland, written by author Ace Atkins. Furthermore, the main character, Spenser was also based on Robert B. Parker’s series of detective novels, as well as the thriller Spenser: For Hire, an ABC show from the ’80s.

Other popular personalities will allegedly join the cast such as Post Malone, Iliza Shlesinger, Alan Arkin, Cassie Ventura, and Bokeem Woodbine.

The 36-year-old mixed martial artist has started working on the film in 2018, as per MMA Fighting. However, Donald has not made any posts on Instagram about the film nor has he hinted about it on his Twitter account. It may be due to the fact that he is not allowed to reveal anything yet to the public. Donald’s upcoming fight of the year is also coming up and is another possible reason for him not talking about the new film, as he probably only wants to focus on promoting his upcoming fight first before anything else.

As of recent, Donald has greatly shown interest in being part of the entertainment industry. In fact, he starred in his own docuseries More Than A Cowboy on Amazon Prime, which shows him training night and day as he prepares to face his biggest event of 2020. His lifestyle and diet were also shown.

Donald was part of the 2017 Netflix drama Godless, where he played a gang member and did a total of six episodes for the mini-series.

In a report by The Inquisitr, the MMA fighter is set to fight Connor McGregor at UFC 246 on January 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belter has been pretty busy since 2019 and it seems like he won’t slow down this year either. As he is known to have more than two fights a year, he is also attracting TV roles, so it may be plausible that he will have more projects this year.