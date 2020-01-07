Bikini Model Alexa Collins Showcases Insane Physique In Low-Cut Black Sports Bra And Tight Leggings

Alexa Collins gave her fans something to talk about this week when she shared an eye-popping new photo to her Instagram page that proved hard to be ignored.

The sizzling snap was shared on Tuesday, and was an instant hit with the bikini model’s 683,000 followers. In the photo, Alexa was seen standing in the living room of her apartment while staring down the camera with a sultry gaze. She held a small bottle of CBD oil in her hand — a product her steamy new Instagram upload promoted — though it is quite possible that her fans were too captivated by her eye-popping display to even notice what she was touting in the pic.

Alexa sent pulses racing as she posed in a set of super tight workout gear that highlighted her famous curves in all of the right places. The set included a black sports bra with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, and that was just the beginning of the babe’s skin-baring display. It also boasted a dangerously low-cut scoop neckline that left more than an eyeful of cleavage well within eyesight and her decolletage completely bare. It cut off just below her voluptuous assets, giving her fans a glimpse at her flat midsection as well.

The blond bombshell opted for a monochromatic look, and paired her skimpy top with a pair of leggings that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The bottoms were made of a ribbed fabric that clung tight to Alexa’s derriere, and sat high up on her hips to further accentuate her trim waist and slender frame.

Alexa wore her platinum tresses down in the snap, which were perfectly parted in the middle to frame her face. She was also glammed up with a gorgeous makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip, matching blush and shimmering highlighter. Her lashes were covered in a thick coat of mascara as well, making her piercing hazels eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before the social media sensation’s horde of fans began showering her latest upload with love. The post has earned more than 2,300 likes after just 45 minutes of going live to Instagram — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display were also left in the comments section of the post.

“Looking gorgeous babe,” one person wrote.

Another called Alexa an “absolute angel.”

Loading...

“Such a beautiful and stunning picture, you are very pretty and amazing,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Alexa has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her showing off her flawless figure in sexy red lingerie, which she paired with edgy black combat boots. Fans were equally-as impressed with the skimpy ensemble, and awarded it over 15,000 likes and more than 200 comments.