Aubrey O’Day Wows In White And Nude Lingerie: ‘Guided By Light’

Aubrey O’Day wowed her Instagram fans with a sexy picture of herself in the light.

The former contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice wore a stunning white and nude-colored lacy bra, which showed off her ample chest. A matching white lace garter belt cinched Aubrey’s small waist, and lacy thong style panties highlighted the singer’s curvy backside. The singer’s tattoo was visible right under the bra line. She stood next to a sand-colored half wall, and behind her was a beautiful blue sky with wispy white clouds. The singer stared up in the image, with the light hitting her face and body.

The blond bombshell wore her hair straight, and it flowed down her back well past her waist. A few tendrils framed the singer’s face, and she held up some of her hair with one hand, which was stretched above her head. She wore dramatic eye makeup with heavy black eyelashes that made her blue eyes pop. The model also highlighted her cheekbones with blush and shimmery highlighter. A frosted pink lipstick completed the dramatic look. Aubrey accessorized with several bracelets.

The “White Hot Lies” singer’s fans showed her some love on the popular social media platform, with more than 13,000 hitting the “like” button. Plus, over 150 Instagram users also took the time to leave a positive message for the Dumblonde singer in the reply section.

Several people felt the look was pure fire, and many flame emoji filled the many replies.

“Dang! I didn’t know you had it like that?! Awesome!!” wrote one fan.

“This pic just blessed me Lol I open IG and boom! Instant love,” a second follower replied, including a heart eyes emoji.

“Oh my lord, my queen has already got the pic of the year,” declared a third Instagram user.

Several users also wondered about Aubrey’s status with the brand Fashion Nova since the post was an ad for the brand. The reality TV star regularly represents the clothing line on Instagram, and many fans hope to see even more of her with Fashion Nova.

“Fashion Nova has NEVER had any woman do it like you. YES PLEASE. As a girl who looks at their site every day. Make her one of your exclusive models,” demanded a fourth fan.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the model thrilled her fans in a festive red bodysuit with a unique gold belt during the holiday season. The look also came from the fashion brand.