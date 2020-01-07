Lala Kent Hangs With Ray J And Too Short At ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Premiere Party, Shares Photo On Instagram

Lala Kent and the cast celebrated Season 8 in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Lala Kent and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including her fiancé Randall Emmett, celebrated the premiere of Season 8 at a party in Los Angeles last night.

Ahead of tonight’s debut episode of the new season, Kent joined forces with her cast mates for a party with Ray J and Too Short and on January 7, Kent looked back on her fun night with her soon-to-be-husband as she posted a photo from their night out on her Instagram page.

In the photo, Kent was seen rocking a star-print dress with her blonde hair down as she stood with her fiancé’s arm around her. Meanwhile the two rappers were seen on each side of them as another friend, David Weintraub, posed behind them.

Also on Instagram, Kent shared several videos taken of Emmett at the event, including one that featured him standing beside Lisa Vanderpump, who owns SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is based. In the clip, Emmett gushed over the way in which Vanderpump “f**ked him” by convincing him to join the series.

Emmett than said that Vanderpump is a queen and thanked her for being his friend.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may have seen, Emmett and Vanderpump have spent time with one another away from the cameras on occasion and actually traveled together on Emmett’s chartered jet to Kentucky to attend the wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright in Kentucky in June.

Kent and Emmett were joined at the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premiere party by James Kennedy, Scheana Marie, Raquel Leivss, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and new cast members Brett Caption, Dayna Kathan, and Max Boyens.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, several cast members have spoken out about Emmett’s new role on the show, including Sandoval and Madix, who told Us Weekly magazine during an interview last month that they both enjoy being around Emmett.

“It was different. [Randall] wasn’t, like, crazy in the mix,” Sandoval said of Emmett’s Season 8 position.

Sandoval then said that because Emmett has never aspired to be a reality star, he was often cautious about the things he chose to speak with him about on the show as to not cross any boundaries during filming.

“I get a little nervous about being as candid with him when the cameras are on because I know he doesn’t want anything. He’s not trying. So I feel bad. I don’t want to bring anything up,” Sandoval explained.