Killing Of Qassem Soleimani Damages Donald Trump In 2020, Says Expert Who Is 9 For 9 Predicting Elections

Professor Allan Lichtman explains why the assassination of Iran's top general could backfire on Donald Trump in this year's election.

History professor Allan Lichtman has correctly predicted the outcome of every presidential election since 1984 — nine in a row — and even last year correctly forecast that Donald Trump would be impeached. But he has some bad news for Trump, as the 2020 presidential campaign kicks into gear with the start of the year.

When Trump ordered a drone strike that killed Iran’s top military leader General Qassem Soleimani, who was also one of the country’s most popular political figures, he may have believed that the assassination would benefit him politically, according to veteran political journalist John Stoehr, writing for the Editorial Board site.

But Stoehr said that the move appears to have backfired — and Lichtman appears to agree. Rather than giving Trump a boost in the 2020 election, he may have hurt his own chances, according to Lichtman’s prediction system.

Lichtman, a professor at American University, is the author of the 2008 book The Keys to the White House: A Surefire Guide to Predicting the Next President. His prediction system is based largely on a 13-point list. Each point is a factual statement, or “key,” such as “the economy is not in recession during the election campaign,” and “the incumbent administration is untainted by major scandal.”

According to a report on Lichtman’s system published Tuesday by the online magazine Salon, if the incumbent president’s party is able to mark at least seven of the 13 statements as “true,” then that party’s candidate will win the presidency, under Lichtman’s system.

History Professor Allan Lichtman has correctly predicted every presidential election since 1984. Larry French / Getty Images

Trump so far has three “keys” that will definitely be marked false, according to Lichtman, who also says that Trump has six keys in his favor. That means four of the statements could go either way.

But two of those statements pertain to an incumbent president’s military success or failures. Key Number 10 states that the incumbent suffers no significant military failures, while Number 11 says that he achieves a major military or foreign policy success.

“Trump might get a short-term boost from the killing,” Lichtman told Salon writer Matthew Rozsa. But in the long term, the assassination of Soleimani appears more likely to be judged a failure, Lichtman said.

“I am hard pressed to see this leading to a long-term success,” he told Salon. “It could cement in the failure key against Trump if it results in significant harm to the United States.”

With Trump’s rationale for the assassination — that Soleimani had an “imminent” attack against the U.S. in the works — appearing to unravel, the attack may end up costing Trump both “keys” 10 and 11 on Lichtman’s list. That would give Trump five “false” statements on the list, with two remaining to be decided — casting Trump’s reelection chances into serious peril, according to Lichtman’s prediction system.