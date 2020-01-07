Cuban Cutie Cindy Prado Looks Smoking Hot In Colorful, Plunging Crop Top While Enjoying Lunch By The Ocean

Another day, another sizzling new set of Instagram snaps from Cindy Prado.

On Tuesday, the Cuban cutie dazzled her 894,000 followers with a smoking hot new photo series from her vacation in Mexico that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The post included a trio of shots taken on Tulum Beach, where the babe was enjoying a delicious lunch with a beautiful ocean view.

A gorgeous scene of palm trees, white sand, and the water provided a breathtaking background to the triple Instagram update, but it was Cindy herself that truly captivated her audience by rocking an eye-popping ensemble that proved impossible to be ignored.

The social media sensation slayed in a sheer, flowy crop top that boasted a unique tropical print and a bold color scheme that itself was enough to turn heads — though the babe’s skin-baring display seemed to have already done the job. The shirt featured a plunging neckline that fell far past her voluptuous assets, leaving far more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display for her fans to admire. The deep cut also teased a glimpse of the model’s triangle-style bikini, and tied in a tight knot right below her bosom to allow Cindy to show off her flat midsection and chiseled abs as well.

The bronzed bombshell kept her ensemble simple and paired her eye-popping top with a pair of denim shorts in a medium wash. The bottoms hugged the stunner’s curves in all of the right ways, and sat high up on her waist to further accentuate her slender frame.

To complete her beach day look, Cindy sported a straw hat with a wide brim, and added a pair of trendy round sunglasses to offer even more relief from the sun. She also sported a palm tree necklace and hoop earrings for the perfect amount of bling.

As for her glam, Cindy wore her dirty blond hair down in beachy waves that spilled over her shoulders, and sported a minimal makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

It didn’t take long for fans to begin showering the model’s latest social media appearance with love. The upload has earned over 3,000 likes after just 26 minutes of going live — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens flocked to the comments section already as well, where many left compliments for the beauty’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re perfect,” one person wrote.

Another said that Cinidy was “so beautiful.”

“Another stunning picture series,” commented a third.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the snaps, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Cindy often dazzles her followers with her unique fashion sense. Just yesterday, she brought some heat to her page again with another photo that saw her enjoying a fun night out in a tiger-print maxi dress that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous physique. This look proved popular as well, and earned more than 15,000 likes.