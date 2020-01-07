Candice Swanepoel Stuns In Orange Thong Swimsuit That Showcases Her Curves

Tropic of C, the swimwear line owned by blond bombshell Candice Swanepoel, tantalized its Instagram followers with a stunning snap of Candice in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit.

In the shot, Candice posed in front of a white wall covered with lush pink flowers. The beauty carried the bold hues of the background over in her outfit, as she rocked a one-piece orange swimsuit in a vibrant shade. The swimsuit was a halter style and tied around Candice’s neck, and revealed some skin on her back. The suit also had a lace-up tie detail along the sides, ending just above her hips, and a thong-style bottom that showcased her pert derriere. Candice posed facing the wall, and glanced over her shoulder to give the camera a seductive look. The pose meant that fans couldn’t see the front of the swimsuit, but there was still plenty to love about the stunning snap.

Candice added a statement accessory in the form of a scarf, which she wrapped around her long blond locks. Her hair hung down in beachy waves, and the scarf featured a striped pattern along her head and black-and-white pattern cascading down for a unique look. Candice’s makeup was minimal in the snap, and her natural beauty shone through in the photo.

The stunner from South Africa posed with one hand on her thigh as she arched her back to emphasize her curves. In the caption of the post, the brand asked followers where they’d be interesting in travelling in 2020.

The post received over 2,000 likes in just one hour, and many fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the question posed in the caption.

“I would love to visit Croatia and Slovenia,” one fan confessed.

“Bali and Thailand,” a follower who was feeling exotic added.

Loading...

“Europe, and always Brazil,” another fan said.

Several followers opted to leave emoji in the comment section rather than sharing actual words, including one who left a peach emoji, presumably to praise Candice’s incredible derriere.

While Candice shares plenty of stunning snaps that showcase her beauty on her own Instagram page, the brand Tropic of C also frequently uses their founder as a model in their own posts. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tropic of C shared a snap in which Candice rocked a skimpy zebra-print bikini in the pool. That particular snap may very well have been taken during the same photoshoot that her most recent update was taken, as the same white wall and flowers are visible in the background of the shot.