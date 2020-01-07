‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Lola Stuns Kyle

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, January 7 shows Mariah offering her support for Tessa touring with Tanner. Plus, Lola and Kyle celebrate his birthday, Summer and Kyle argue, and Billy lies about how he knows Amanda.

At Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) told Sharon (Sharon Case) about Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) lie of omission as well as Tanner (Chase Coleman) being her ex-husband and asking Tessa to go on tour. Sharon advised Mariah to trust herself, and they hugged.

At Tessa’s apartment, she told Tanner she needed more time before she answered him about the tour. Tanner wondered what was holding her back. After getting offended, Tessa admitted that Mariah never knew about Tanner, which shocked him. Tanner said that he told his girlfriend about Tessa, and he wondered if Tessa tried to erase him from her history completely. Mariah showed up, and Tessa told Tanner that they needed to discuss the tour alone. He let Tessa know that he needed an answer soon. Then, Tanner left, and Mariah told Tessa that she should tour with Tanner. Ultimately, Mariah let her girlfriend know that she’ll support her no matter what she decided.

At Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle), Billy (Jason Thompson) said goodbye to Victoria. As she left for Singapore, Victoria told Billy that the kids are at the Ranch for the evening, and she suggested that Billy might be inspired by his time alone. However, she also noted that she wasn’t pressuring him.

Later, Billy and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) met on the patio at Crimson Lights. Amanda noted that she needed a new challenge, and Billy suggested that she figure out what they are doing as friends since they have nothing in common. Amanda admitted that she could not explain why she feels so comfortable around Billy. They decided to just enjoy what they have without overanalyzing it. The discussed Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Billy let Amanda know they’d been together, and he said Phyllis is cool. Then Sharon (Sharon Case) showed up, and she was surprised that Billy and Amanda knew each other. Billy lied about their friendship, which made Amanda give him a strange look. Billy wondered internally why he’d lied.

At The Grand Phoenix, Summer (Hunter King) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) talked about Lola’s (Sasha Calle) surprise for Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) birthday. Once again, Theo accused Summer of wishing he would break up Kyle and Lola so she could be with Kyle. Summer told Theo that he is terrible, and she left.

At Society, Lola prepared a wonderful evening just for Kyle because the restaurant was closed. She recreated the first sandwich that he ordered from her food truck, and then she served their real meal too. They slow danced after discussing how happy they are.