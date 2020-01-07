Norwegian Smokeshow Hilde Osland Shows Off Perfect Derriere In Distressed Jeans & Halter Top

Hilde Osland is showing off her stunning figure in a gorgeous new post that was shared on her popular social media page. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Osland has never been shy when it comes to showing off her killer figure for fans in a wide-variety of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and plenty more sexy little numbers. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the model sizzled in two brand new shots.

In the new update, Osland did not specifically mention to fans where she was at but in the first image in the series, she struck a pose in the great outdoors, walking on what appeared to be a bridge. The model faced her backside to the camera, wearing her long locks pulled back in a high ponytail and keeping the hair out of her face with a red, white, and green scarf. The model accessorized her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings and put her killer figure on display for her fans.

On top, the stunner rocked a green halter that tied in the back, showing off her tanned body for the camera. She paired the look with some skintight jeans that were distressed while her picture-perfect derriere took center stage in the bright snapshot. Osland completed her look with a red purse on her shoulder and it fell just around her knees. The second photo in the deck was similar to the first but it was taken at an angle that was further back, showing off her whole body.

In the caption of the image, the model tagged retailer Fashion Nova, crediting them for the sexy outfit. Since it went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 55,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her body. A few others dropped a line to let her know that they wish to purchase the same outfit that she is wearing.

“Great picture, absolutely beautiful,” one fan gushed, adding two black heart emoji.

“Those shorts, you make them look amazing,” a second fan commented along with a heart-eye emoji in the middle of the text.

“Lord you’re so stunning. I want to take you home and introduce you to mom because you are definitely wife material,” another raved.