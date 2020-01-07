Ana Cheri Flaunts Incredible Figure In Knotted Top & Strappy Underwear

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Tuesday, January 7, American model Ana Cheri shared a sizzling snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

In the tantalizing picture, the former Playboy Playmate is seen striking a seductive pose in a floral wallpapered room. She sat, with her back arched and her legs spread, on a wooden floor, using one of her hands to prop herself up. Ana played with a strand of her hair as she gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips.

The 33-year-old flaunted her incredible figure in a knotted white T-shirt from the clothing company, boohooMAN, and a pair of strappy, high-cut black underwear. The risque ensemble put her toned midsection and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Ana kept the sexy look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her male followers if they allowed their girlfriends to wear their clothing items. She also provided additional advertisement for boohooMAN.

Some commenters were quick to answer Ana’s question.

“I do. I would let you steal anything you wanted from me @anacheri,” wrote one follower.

“If I had a girl yeah, but since I’m single that’s nothing I have to worry about,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Many of the model’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So sweet so gorgeous so nice so beautiful lady,” gushed one fan.

“Ridiculously hot @anacheri everyday is a good day with your posts,” added a different devotee.

Ana has not yet replied to the comments.

Fans seemed to love the post as it quickly racked up more than 118,000 likes.

This is not the first time that model has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. As fans are aware, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she uploaded a particularly provocative photo, in which she wore a sheer lingerie set, adorned with rhinestones and matching cut-out fishnet stockings. That post has been liked over 300,000 times since it was shared.