Lisa Vanderpump Opens Up About Scary Ferrari Crash At Pump Restaurant, Reveals It Could Have Been Much Worse

A patron was seated in the patio before the car crashed into the venue.

Lisa Vanderpump‘s West Hollywood restaurant, Pump, was nearly the scene of a major tragedy on Sunday afternoon.

As guests of the venue enjoyed brunch at the Santa Monica Boulevard hotspot, a silver Ferrari lost control near the intersection of Robertson Boulevard and crashed into the patio area of the popular restaurant. And while no one was hurt at the time, someone was seated at the scene of the crash just a short time prior.

During a January 6 interview with Access Hollywood, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and current Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about the incident and expressed her thanks that no one was badly injured, or worse.

“You know what? There was someone sitting in that patio 20 minutes before. So, thank God. Thank God,” she said. “There was a young lady who had a few braises and minor cuts and everything. But it could have been a tragedy.”

The crash took place around 2 p.m. on Sunday and according to the report, no drugs or alcohol were involved. There was also no structural damage done to the establishment. Instead, it was the glass panels that seemed to have the most damage.

As the interview continued, Vanderpump was asked whether or not the accident would be addressed on an upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules but said that because the eighth season has already wrapped, it would not.

She then joked, “Maybe we could reenact it.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules well know, Pump is just one of Vanderpump’s many restaurants in Los Angeles. In addition to the venue, which is located on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Robertson Boulevard, Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, also own TomTom, which is located just doors down from Pump on Santa Monica Boulevard, and SUR Restaurant, which can be found down the road on Robertson Boulevard.

Vanderpump and Todd also own Villa Blanca in Beverly Hills and the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas, which opened its doors in 2019.

Although Vanderpump is quite busy with all of her restaurants, she recently freed up some of her time when she quit her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and according to her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, she’s been a new woman ever since turning in her resignation last June.

During an interview with OK! Magazine, via YouTube, in December, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix said, via The Inquisitr, that Vanderpump has been “more present emotionally” since she quit.