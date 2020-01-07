Chinese Schoolgirl, 13, May Lose Fingers After Allegedly Being Forced To Shovel Snow For Hours Without Gloves

A 13-year-old Chinese schoolgirl may lose fingers after allegedly being forced to shovel snow for hours without gloves, reports Fox News.

The afflicted teenager, Lu Yanyan, reportedly shoveled snow for several hours in sub-zero temperatures on December 31. She is now suffering from frostbite and may need several fingers amputated as a result. Yanyan claims that she tried to tell her teacher about the numbness, but they did not send her to the hospital until six hours after her admission.

Fan Weiwei, the burn specialist treating Yanyan at Daqing Oilfield General Hospital, spoke with reporters about her patient’s condition.

“Her frostbite was the result of long-term exposure to the elements. When she arrived, the ends of her fingers were black. Her condition is improving, and her fingers are now a lighter shade of purple.”

Frostbite involves the freezing of both the outer layer of the skin and the inner tissue. Since her condition is beginning to improve, the student may not need amputation after all. Her doctors will continue to monitor her progress for the next few days before making a final decision.

The Daily Mail claims that the teacher forbade Yanyan from re-entering the premises until she had finished shoveling the campus. She worked for at least three hours in frigid conditions. Afterward, she noticed that her fingers had begun to blacken and swell, telltale symptoms of frostbite.

The seventh-grader was not alone outdoors. Allegedly, several of her classmates joined her in shoveling and sweeping the snow. There are no reports about other students suffering from frostbite or going to the hospital. Her classmates may have had gloves, unlike Yanyan.

Yanyan’s mother told the media that her family struggled to find a doctor to look at her daughter’s hands. She claims they were wary about taking the risk with her treatment in case it didn’t work.

Thankfully, they were eventually admitted to Daqing Oilfield, and the young girl was put under observation.

As for the school’s responsibility in this matter, The Daily Mail wrote, “The headmaster said he was trying to contact the school’s insurance company to deal with the aftermaths. He added that the school was happy to bear relevant responsibility.”

It’s unclear if the family means to press charges against the administration or the teacher in question. Per The Daily Mail article, it seems the school has admitted that the student was injured on the premises and are willing to pay her medical expenses.