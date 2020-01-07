American Model Joy Corrigan Stuns In Metallic Pink Bikini Following ‘Epic’ Snorkeling Excursion In Hawaii

Joy Corrigan gave her 667,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a smoking hot new photo from her trip to Hawaii that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The sizzling snap was shared on Monday, and has earned nothing but love since going live to the American model’s feed. It was taken selfie style at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Waliea following the 24-year-old’s first time snorkeling, which she described as “epic” in the caption of her post.

Joy sent pulses racing in the eye-popping Instagram photo that saw her doing way more showing than covering up in a pink bikini from Revolve that left very little to the imagination. The number was of a bold pink color with a metallic sheen that alone was enough to turn a few heads — though the babe’s skin-baring display seemed to have already captivated the attention of her thousands of fans.

The blond bombshell’s swimwear featured thin spaghetti shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It also boasted underwire-style cups and a daringly low scoop neckline that left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight.

The lower half of Joy’s swimwear was not shown in the snap, though it is likely that the garment put on an equally-as risque display. She did, however, show off a glimpse of her flat midsection and abs — an area that her fans certainly took notice of.

Joy added a delicate pendant necklace to her look for just the right amount of bling. It fell down her bare decolletage and right above her chest, further drawing attention to her voluptuous assets. Her platinum blond tresses were worn down and perfectly parted in the middle to frame her face, which was done up with a bold pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the social media sensation’s latest post proved popular with her admirers. It has earned over 7,000 likes since being added to her feed 16 hours ago, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said that Joy was “goals.”

“Everything about this is flawless!” commented a third.

Joy is far from shy about showing off her incredible figure on her Instagram page. She recently dazzled her followers again by flaunting her killer curves in a a pair of tight leather shorts that clung to her curves in all of the right ways. The look proved popular as well, earning nearly 5,000 likes and more than 200 comments.