Chilean Bombshell Daniella Chavez Showcases Extreme Curves In Mermaid-Inspired Bikini

Daniella Chavez shared a sexy new update to her Instagram fans, and her 12.6 million-plus followers are going wild for it.

On Monday, January 6, the Chilean Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini in a look inspired by the Disney princess Ariel of The Little Mermaid.

In the photo, Chavez is sitting outdoors as she leans forward toward the camera. The South American beauty is wearing a tiny two-piece bathing suit in mint green. The bikini top features no straps, consisting of two tiny rectangles and a cut out in the middle that teases quite a bit of her cleavage.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with thin straps that tie up on the sides. The strings sit high on her frame while the front is low, in a style that helps accentuate the contrast between her full, wide hips and slender midsection. According to the tag she added to her post, her swimsuit is courtesy of DACHA, a brand Chavez often gives a shout-out to on her Instagram feed.

Chavez completed her look by rocking a bright red wig parted on the side and adorned with butterfly hair clips. The long strands of the wig cascade all the way to her lower back, brushing her derriere.

Chavez has her head tilted to one side as she shoots an intense gaze at the camera with her lips open. She is wearing black eyeliner on her upper lids and white accents on her lower lids. A generous layer of mascara and shimmery shadow completes her eye makeup. On her lips, a soft red finishes off the Ariel-inspired look.

In her caption, Chavez included a line from her first-ever song, “Ando Soltera,” which is Spanish for “I’m single.” She also asked her followers to share their favorite line from her song.

The post was a hit with her fans. In under a day of being published, the photo garnered more than 181,000 likes and upwards of 1,800 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for Chavez.

“Really you are a beautiful woman,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a couple of heart-eyes emoji and a red heart.

“You are an angel,” wrote another fan in Spanish, including a string of fire, red heart and heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.