Pregnant Ashley Graham Bites Into Burger While Baring Baby Bump In Bikini

A very pregnant Ashley Graham took a huge bite out of a burger while wearing a bikini in the latest video on her Instagram page.

“Come to Mama” she chanted while clapping as an unidentified person handed the juicy looking sandwich to her. In the video, Ashley bared her baby bump in the white two-piece floral swimsuit.

The video appears to have been captured during the photo-shoot for Ashely’s new collection for Swimsuits for all, a brand known for offering plus-size swimsuits. The clip was just one part of the Instagram update, as the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl also included two other promotional photos which showed her wearing two other designs from the line.

In the caption, Ashley revealed that pregnancy had encouraged her to appreciate her body much more. She also said that the experience had bestowed new insights about designing swimwear which informed the decisions she made when creating the new collection. But Ashley made sure to let her fans know that these aren’t “maternity” suits and claimed that she only had to go up one size to fit into them comfortably.

Ashley’s Instagram update racked up close to 300,000 views and almost 2,000 comments within the first hour after it was posted. In the comments section, fans showered her with glowing praise for being a beacon of body positivity.

“Love you so much! Thank you for portraying and constantly supporting healthy body image,” one person wrote.

“Literally you’re my favorite model, I feel so great about my body type now. Thank you,” another fan gushed.

“Absolutely stunning! Giving this first-time preggo mama some serious inspiration,” a third wrote.

“Do you have any idea what an inspiration you are? you are every woman! thank you!” a fourth commented.

As The Inquisitr reported, on January 7, Swimsuits For All posted a much longer video of Ashley Graham rocking a selection of swimsuits from their line including the floral two-piece she donned in the most recent clip on her personal Instagram page. She also showcased other tankinis, bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, many of them in bold, colorful patterns.

As Elite Daily notes, the collection consists of 11 pieces and is available in sizes four to 26. They cost less than $150 each and are currently available on the Swimsuits For All website.

In the press release that accompanied the launch, Ashley shared one of her goals for the collection’s promotional photos.

“I hope this campaign reminds all women that they are sexy and should be celebrated at all stages in their lives,” she said