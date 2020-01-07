NASA Satellite Finds New, Earth-Sized Planet In Nearby Star’s ‘Inhabitable Zone’

It's far too early in the process to say whether or not there might be life on the exoplanet, however.

A NASA satellite has found evidence of a planet in another solar system — a so-called “exoplanet” — that is roughly similar in size to Earth, and is far enough away from its sun that it could potentially support life, Space reports.

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, has been scouring the skies for evidence of exoplanets for a couple of years now. And its latest find, TOI 700 d, holds quite a bit of promise.

Finding exoplanets is one thing; finding potentially inhabitable exoplanets is another. In order for an exoplanet to potentially support life, or at least, life as it’s currently understood, several conditions have to be met. The planet can’t be too big, lest its gravitational pull retard life. Similarly, it can’t be too small, lest its gravitational pull be too weak to support the development of life. It can’t be too close to its sun, lest there be too much light, heat, and radiation to support the development of life, nor can it be too far from its sun, for similar reasons (astronomers are looking for planets in the so-called “Goldilocks Zone”).

TOI 700 d checks all of those boxes. It’s believed to be roughly equivalent to the Earth in size, and it’s comfortably within its star’s Goldilocks Zone.

Emily Gilbert, a graduate student at the University of Chicago, says that the planet’s sun is, not unlike ours, mostly consistent in its energy output, making the planet at once potentially inhabitable for life, and easier for scientists to model.

“In 11 months of data, we saw no flares from the star, which improves the chances TOI 700 d is habitable and makes it easier to model its atmospheric and surface conditions,” she said.

This marks the first time that TESS has found such a planet. What’s more, at a comparatively-close 101.5 light years away, the planet invites further study.

Joseph Rodriguez, an astronomer at the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said that his team was keen to confirm the existence of the planet with another dataset, so they turned towards a telescope on the ground: NASA’s Spritzer Space Telescope. Sure enough, says Rodriguez, the device confirmed the existence of the planet.

Loading...

“Spitzer saw TOI 700 d transit exactly when we expected it to,” Rodriguez said.

TESS also discovered two other planets orbiting TOI 700 d’s star, neither of which is likely to be inhabitable.

The first evidence for the existence of exoplanets was found over a century ago, in 1917. Since that time, over 4,000 exoplanets, most of them likely uninhabitable, have been found.