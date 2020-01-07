‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Returns To A Life In Shambles

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 13 reveal that Flo Fulton (Kiara Barnes) will return to Los Angeles. While Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will be delighted that she is back, there are plenty of others who do not feel the same way, per The TV Watercooler.

Flo recently had major surgery when she gave one of her kidneys to her aunt, Katie Logan (Annika Noelle). In a dramatic twist of events, Flo secretly donated her organ to a family member who had written her off. She was the only matching donor and decided to give Katie the gift of life. It changed her whole relationship with Katie who told her that she would always be grateful to her.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Flo will return after having recovered from her surgery. She’s ready to start picking up the pieces of her life after her world came crashing down. After the truth about Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity was discovered, everyone turned against Flo. She lost her job, the Logan family, and even her boyfriend Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). At the time, Flo felt as if she wanted to leave the city but quickly got her gig back at the bar as a waitress. But now that she is back in L.A., she will find that her life is still in shambles.

Of course, Shauna will be thrilled that Flo has returned. Both she and her best friend, Quinn, dote on the blonde bombshell and are glad that she has made a full recovery. They will try to help Flo settle in and Shauna may even tell her that she has a shot at getting her job back at Forrester Creations. Shauna may believe that since Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) was forgiven, that Flo should also be given a second chance.

But some who will never forgive Flo for posing as the baby’s birth mother. Both Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) swore that they would never forget the past. Not even the fact that Flo donated her kidney moved mother and daughter to let the past go. It seems unlikely that Brooke and Hope will move past Flo’s transgressions now that she is back in town. And Hope’s nerves will already be fraught as she deals with Liam’s apparent betrayal.

As for Wyatt, he is unsure about his relationship with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Ever since the redhead accidentally called him by his brother’s name, Wyatt has been confused about Sally. And now that Flo is back in town, he may find it difficult to resist her charms.