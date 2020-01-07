‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Confirms She Set Up The Scene For Her Engagement, See Her Ring

Stassi Schroeder's fiancé proposed at a cemetery.

Stassi Schroeder was completely surprised when her fiancé, Beau Clark, got down on one knee at a graveyard in Los Angeles last July as cameras rolled for the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

While chatting with Access Hollywood about Clark’s proposal on January 6, Schroeder said she was “totally suprised” when Clark popped the question because it was actually she who had staged the area for a scene for the Bravo reality show.

“This was a scene that I set up, because we filmed it. It will be on Season 8 but it was my idea to go look at mausoleums,” Schroeder explained. “So, I thought this was my thing. I knew we were going. It wasn’t a surprise. I’m like, ‘We’re going to look at mausoleums today. I want to buy one eventually.’ So yeah, it was a surprise.”

Looking back on the moment, Schroeder said she doesn’t remember what Clark said during his proposal, nor does she recall how she reacted to his marriage request. Instead, she told the outlet that she was overwhelmed with excitement after waiting on a proposal from her future husband for months.

“[It was] such a blur that I’m just very thankful that Vanderpump Rules captured it so I am able to watch it back,” she continues.

As for her vintage diamond engagement ring, Schroeder said she loves showing it off and added that flaunting her new bling “never gets old.”

On Instagram, that fact has been quite clear over the past several months.

In addition to watching Schroeder get engaged, fans will also be seeing her ex-boyfriend, Jax Taylor, tie the knot with his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, in Kentucky. As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Taylor and Cartwright’s engagement was featured on the premiere episode of Season 7 in late 2018.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder and Clark have a number of exciting milestones ahead of them, including their wedding in Rome, Italy, and their upcoming move into a new home in Los Angeles.

Although the couple has not yet officially announced any specific details about their new place, Schroeder revealed she was in “escrow” last month and spoke of “home inspections” before Clark took to his Instagram Stories weeks later to reveal that he and Schroeder would soon have a much larger kitchen than the one found in their West Hollywood apartment.

“[Two] more weeks and we’ll have a huge new kitchen!” Clark announced.