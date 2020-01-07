Anastasiya Kvitko Spills Out Of Tiny Sports Bra & Skintight Workout Leggings On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Anastasiya Kvitko stunned her fans on Tuesday afternoon with yet another sultry Bang Energy promo video. In the clip on her Instagram feed, the Russian bombshell practically spilled out of an incredibly tiny, light purple sports bra as she relaxed with a can of the energy drink. As always, her fans were unable to contain their excitement.

Unlike her typical Bang Energy promos, this clip showed Anastasiya in a more relaxed, indoor setting. She lounged with a magazine on a white couch in front of a floor-to-ceiling window. Outside, the sun shined down on tall hotels in the distance.

Anastasiya looked casual yet sexy in an ultra-tiny, mauve-colored sports bra that just barely fit over her busty chest. Her ample cleavage was pushed up and spilled out of the center, as well as a bit of sideboob. The model’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the bra and a pair of high-waisted, light gray yoga leggings.

The bottoms did nothing but favors for Anastasiya’s beautifully curvy figure. Her leggings clung tightly to her famously round derriere and emphasized her smaller waist. In addition, a tiered texture on the thighs drew attention to Anastasiya’s shapely legs.

Anastasiya accessorized her look with a few gold bracelets on her wrists. She also rocked a subtle makeup look that included light contour on her cheeks, pink eyeshadow, thick and dark lashes, and a nude color on her full lips. Anastasiya’s long, blond hair fell down her back in luscious, loose waves.

The clip opened with Anastasiya posing on her knees on the couch with the magazine in front of her. The camera was angled above her and gave a clear view of Anastasiya’s chest. Occasionally, the bombshell took a sip of her apple-flavored Bang Energy. Later, she stood up and turned around to show off her pert booty.

Anastasiya’s post garnered more than 10,000 views and just over 100 comments in just 20 minutes, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

Loading...

“You are really a woman who is worth gold, thanks for inspiring with your beauty,” one fan said.

“You’re just so [SIC] perfect for words omg,” another user added.

“WOW u are so beautiful and ur body is a Bang,” wrote a third follower with red hearts.

As fans know, Anastasiya has become well-known for her bodacious backside, with some people comparing her to Kim Kardashian. Earlier this week, Anastasiya showed off her assets once more in a skintight mini dress.