Yaslen Clemente Shows off Toned Booty While Rocking A Red Thong Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Latina model Yaslen Clemente has been completely killing it on Instagram lately, and she naturally started off the week with an attention-grabbing post. In the new social media share, the Bang Energy elite model rocked a tiny red thong bikini that made her fans crazy.

In the first photo, the stunner rocked the skimpy red bikini, while seemingly taking off a pair of light gray joggers. She flaunted her flawless physique by putting her toned arms, abundant cleavage, slender waist rock-hard abs, and curvy hips in the spotlight.

The next one showed a more daring pose, as the Miami bombshell showed off her toned backside and curvy booty in the photo. Yaslen looked straight into the camera as she stuck her tongue out to seemingly tease her fans. An artistic wall and several sculptures were seen at the backdrop.

The model wore her shoulder-length blond tresses in a side part and styled it straight that was pushed over her shoulders. She wore her signature dainty gold choker necklace and gold stud earrings as her accessories, as well as a pair of white trainers.

Yaslen sported a natural makeup look that included defined eyebrows, bronzer, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She also donned a light pink tint on her pouty lips to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Yaslen claimed that she was “too fly,” followed by a black heart emoji. She also tagged her outfit and shoe sponsor in the post.

Meanwhile, many of Yaslen’s 1.2 million followers went wild for the sultry snap and showed their support by clicking the like button over 40,000 times while leaving over 300 comments on the post in the span of just 16 hours.

“So beautiful babe!” one of Yaslen’s friends wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Like one of those fly dreams,” a co-influencer added, in reference to Yaslen’s caption.

“Beautiful and amazing Yaslen. A beautiful Angel!” an adoring fan stated.

“You have a great beautiful smile,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model stunned her fans yesterday when she shared a selfie of herself rocking a white-and-orange triangle bikini top that was covered in silver studs. The swimsuit proved to be smaller against the model’s big chest, but it managed to cover the important parts.

The snapshot put Yaslen’s ample cleavage on display and has proven to be a popular post among her followers. To date, the photo has raked in nearly 50,000 likes and more than 500 comments for the Latina beauty.