‘Maxim’ Model Jenna Jenovich Exposes Copious Cleavage In Royal Blue Crop Top & Matching Pants

Jenna Jenovich showed off her copious cleavage in a gorgeous blue ensemble for a brand new Instagram photo. The Maxim model posted to the picture to her feed on Monday morning.

In the sexy shot, Jenna is seen wearing a royal blue crop top with long, flowing sleeves that hung all the way down to her ankles and boasted slits to show off her arms.

The brunette bombshell paired the top with some matching high-waisted pants that flaunted her flat tummy, toned abs, and curvy hips. She accessorized with bracelets on her wrist and some strappy black heels.

Jenna’s long, brown hair was parted down the center and styled in voluminous curls that rippled over her shoulders. She sported a full face of makeup, which included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added pink blush to highlight her cheekbones, a shimmering glow on her face, and red lipstick on her plump pout to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo tons of palm trees and other green foliage can be seen. In the caption, Jenna revealed her location to be The Cove Atlantis in The Bahamas. She also asked her fans how they were doing with their New Year’s resolutions thus far.

Of course, many of the model’s over 2.2 million followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 3,400 times while leaving 100 comments in the first hour after the shot was posted to her account.

“Omggg babe!! BLUE looks so royal on you! Gorgeous,” one of Jenna’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Looking stunning in blue dress, and you have a great day Jenna,” another admiring fan wrote.

Loading...

“Jenna with the win! This color looks so stunning on you girl! You should wear it more often. Everything about this photo is straight fire. Keep up the amazing posts queen!” a third social media user gushed.

“Blue is my fav color but I didn’t know that you would make this color as beautiful as ever,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenna delighted her fans just hours before her royal blue crop top photo when she shared a snap of herself wearing nothing but a white bathrobe. In the post, she looked out over a gorgeous ocean scene from a balcony. The model had the robe pulled down around her shoulders to expose her eye-popping cleavage.

The upload proved to be a popular one among Jenna Jenovich’s fans. To date, the post has earned the busty beauty more than 10,000 likes and over 240 comments.